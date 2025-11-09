"BRING HIM BACK TO LIFE": Squid Game: The Challenge season 2 fans react to Player 100 Mark's elimination

Player 100 from Squid Game: The Challenge (Image via Instagram/@marklevy85)

Squid Game: The Challenge season 2 debuted on Netflix on November 4, 2025, featuring 456 players from different backgrounds, all vying for the $4.56 million cash prize.

However, not all make it through the challenging and intense games. One such participant was Mark, or Player 100, who was taken out in episode 3, titled The Doll, while playing ‘Catch.’

As per the rules of the game, the players were divided into four groups and asked to form four lines.

At the center was a spot where a thrower would stand and toss a ball to anyone standing in front of the four lines. If the ball were caught, both the thrower and the catcher would be safe. The game would then continue with the catcher becoming the thrower.

However, if the ball were dropped, the thrower and the catcher would be removed from the competition.

Before the competition even started, Mark was labeled the "scapegoat" and seen as the weaker link.

One player suggested that placing him near the beginning of the lineup would benefit the rest of the team, as opponents would judge his abilities and be less likely to pass the ball to him.

Ultimately, Mark’s turn came when Player 443 chose to toss the ball to him. Despite his confidence, he dropped the ball and got eliminated along with the thrower.

Squid Game: The Challenge fans took to X to react to his elimination, as one commented:

“NOOO NOT MY MARK #100 STOP THE GAME BRING HIM BACK TO LIFE IDC.”

Many fans of the Netflix show were upset to see Player 100 leave the competition series.

“As a fellow geek, I wanted to send a shout out to Mark (#100) for his courage in this season of Squid Game The Challenge. His positivity, bravery and light are truly an inspiration. Big ups to @Marklevy85! Shine on, brother!” a fan wrote.

“Player 100 dropping the ball made me bawl my eyes out. I was rooting for him,” another one commented.

“I’m now going to bed in tears because player 100 has been made to f**king CRY. ALL HE WANTS IS HIS DREAM STARWARS WEDDING my poor guy,” an X user reacted.

Other Squid Game: The Challenge fans expressed a similar sentiment.

“Player 100 really got my heart, I really wished he caught the ball he got me crying,” a person wrote.

“Watching Squid Game the challenge and never felt so deflated for someone like player 100,” another netizen commented.

“NOOOOOOO NOT MY LRG PLAYER 100 GONE my robbed underdog king but I guess they were right about his abilities sigh,” a fan posted.

Player 100 becomes emotional after dropping the ball in episode 3 of Squid Game: The Challenge

After motivating himself and feeling confident about his chances, Mark assured Player 443 he would catch the ball.

However, he failed. Mark immediately broke down in tears and hugged Player 443, apologizing to her for letting her down.

“I just needed that win, and instead I got an epic fail,” Player 100 said.

In episode 2, when he was singled out as the weaker player, Mark discussed how there was still “bad” in the world.

He expressed that he was raised to be a kind person and that he always treated others as he wanted to be treated.

Reflecting on his childhood, Mark shared that his parents tried their best to ensure the world was kind to him since he had always been the “awkward kid” growing up.

“I was bullied a lot as a kid,” he added.

However, despite the tension he faced from some players, he remained motivated and showed belief in his skills.

Unfortunately, when the time came to catch the ball, he failed and was sent packing.

Stay tuned for more updates.