How Did Kris Jenner's 70th Birthday Party End With a Police Warning?

Kris Jenner's 70th‑birthday celebration apparently tipped the volume dial past what the nearby houses could tolerate. She celebrated her birthday with a night that felt like Hollywood royalty. The Saturday‑night affair unfolded at Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez's sprawling $165 million Beverly Hills estate, drawing 300 of the entertainment world's influential figures. Embracing a James Bond inspired theme, guests arrived in tuxedos, couture gowns and martinis in hand.

However, according to TMZ, after a string of neighbor complaints, on Saturday, night police were called to Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez's Beverly Hills mansion. Reportedly, officers pulled up to the $165 million property, exchanged a few words with the security crew and then issued a formal noise warning.

Police responded to Kris Jenner's 70th birthday party after fake hedges blocked traffic outside her home

Police were allegedly summoned to an over-the-top Bond-themed birthday party being hosted by Kris Jenner after finding out that huge fake hedges had been erected on the roadway, which prevented traffic to pass by the front door of her Hidden Hills estate. It is also reported that the decorative buildings were put up without necessary permits and the officials ordered to have them removed at the moment dozens of celebrities were leaving the event.

The exclusive party had an enviable guest list of Hollywood superstars including Oprah Winfrey, Mariah Carey, Adele, Megan Markle and Prince Harry, Paris Hilton, and Snoop Dogg, all dressed to the nines in glamorous 007-themed dresses. While whispers about Jenner seizing the moment to exchange vows with partner Corey Gamble were circulating, insiders confirmed the night stayed a dazzling birthday celebration, with no clandestine wedding in sight.

According to TMZ, the bash was nothing less than a spectacle including lavish decorations, flowing champagne, and a live performance of Bruno Mars that allegedly plunged the audience in an all-out celebration.

The night, which was supposed to celebrate the Kardashian-Jenner matriarch in glamorous style, did more to generate buzz about its Hollywood glitz than its surprising confrontation with the city rules.

