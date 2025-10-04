Playboi Carti performs "Pop Out" 6 times during the opening night of his Antagonist 2.0 Tour, going 45 minutes past curfew

ATLANTA, GEORGIA - AUGUST 21: Playboi Carti performs during The Weeknd: After Hours Til Dawn Tour at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on August 21, 2025 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Prince Williams/WireImage)

Playboi Carti kickstarted his Antagonist 2.0 Tour with the first show on October 3, 2025, in Salt Lake City. Videos from the concert have, meanwhile, surfaced on social media platforms like X, formerly known as Twitter. A video via Kurrco made it to X in which Carti was seen performing Pop Out about six times during the show.

The tweet further suggested that Carti continued his show for 45 minutes more after the curfew. The tweet came with a caption that read,

"Playboi Carti performed “POP OUT” six times during the opening night of his ANTAGONIST 2.0 Tour in Utah 🤯 The show ran ~45 minutes past curfew."

It has already gained more than 400K views as well as over 8.1K likes since the time it was posted on social media. Meanwhile, many netizens reacted to the viral video as well. Many complimented the rapper and appreciated the show that happened on October 3. One user took to X and wrote,

"THATS WHY HES THE GOAT THE GOATTTT."

However, some netizens believed otherwise and did not like the choice of song. A user tweeted,

"Bro chose the worst song to play 6 times in a row 😭😭."

This tour was reportedly rescheduled after several postponements and cancellations. The purpose of the ongoing tour is to promote the rapper's third studio album called Music, which was released in March 2025.

Everything to know about Playboi Carti's ongoing Antagonist 2.0 Tour

As previously mentioned, Playboi Carti kickstarted the tour with his first show on October 3. The next show is set to take place on October 5 in Portland. The show dates for the upcoming concerts are:

October 8: Seattle

October 10: San Francisco

October 12: Sacramento

October 14: Los Angeles

October 17: Phoenix

October 18: Las Vegas

October 20: Denver

October 23: Saint Paul

October 24: Kansas City

October 25: St. Louis

October 28: Columbus

October 30: Chicago

October 31: Detroit

November 1: Pittsburgh

November 4: Boston

November 6: Brooklyn

November 7: Newark

November 8: Hartford

November 10: Philadelphia

November 11: Washington, DC

November 13: Raleigh

November 14: Charlotte

November 16: Sunrise

November 20: Houston

November 21: Fort Worth

November 23: Austin

November 28: Nashville

November 30: Tampa

December 1: Atlanta

Playboi Carti's Music marked his first release since he dropped his second studio album, Whole Lotta Red, in 2020. Supporting acts in his ongoing tour include performances from artists such as Ken Carson, Destroy Lonely, and Homixide Gang.

Meanwhile, the latest album by Carti included features from some big shots like Travis Scott, the Weeknd, Jhené Aiko, Kendrick Lamar, Lil Uzi Vert, Skepta, and Future. Fans have expressed massive excitement about his latest album as well as the ongoing concert tour.

Playboi Carti's ongoing tour was initially set to start back in September 2023; however, it faced a postponement. Some other songs from the set list from the first show reportedly were Opm Babi, Charge Dem H*es a Fee, Wake Up F1lthy, HBA, and Timeless.