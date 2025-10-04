Type keyword(s) to search

Playboi Carti performs "Pop Out" 6 times during the opening night of his Antagonist 2.0 Tour, going 45 minutes past curfew

Playboi Carti has just kickstarted his Antagonist 2.0 tour on October 3.
posted by Aaratrika Bal
Saturday 10/4/2025 at 3:33PM EDT
  • ATLANTA, GEORGIA - AUGUST 21: Playboi Carti performs during The Weeknd: After Hours Til Dawn Tour at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on August 21, 2025 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Prince Williams/WireImage)
    Playboi Carti kickstarted his Antagonist 2.0 Tour with the first show on October 3, 2025, in Salt Lake City. Videos from the concert have, meanwhile, surfaced on social media platforms like X, formerly known as Twitter. A video via Kurrco made it to X in which Carti was seen performing Pop Out about six times during the show.

    The tweet further suggested that Carti continued his show for 45 minutes more after the curfew. The tweet came with a caption that read,

    "Playboi Carti performed “POP OUT” six times during the opening night of his ANTAGONIST 2.0 Tour in Utah 🤯 The show ran ~45 minutes past curfew."

    It has already gained more than 400K views as well as over 8.1K likes since the time it was posted on social media. Meanwhile, many netizens reacted to the viral video as well. Many complimented the rapper and appreciated the show that happened on October 3. One user took to X and wrote,

    "THATS WHY HES THE GOAT THE GOATTTT."

    However, some netizens believed otherwise and did not like the choice of song. A user tweeted,

    "Bro chose the worst song to play 6 times in a row 😭😭."

    This tour was reportedly rescheduled after several postponements and cancellations. The purpose of the ongoing tour is to promote the rapper's third studio album called Music, which was released in March 2025.

    Everything to know about Playboi Carti's ongoing Antagonist 2.0 Tour

    As previously mentioned, Playboi Carti kickstarted the tour with his first show on October 3. The next show is set to take place on October 5 in Portland. The show dates for the upcoming concerts are:

    • October 8: Seattle
    • October 10: San Francisco
    • October 12: Sacramento
    • October 14: Los Angeles
    • October 17: Phoenix
    • October 18: Las Vegas
    • October 20: Denver
    • October 23: Saint Paul
    • October 24: Kansas City
    • October 25: St. Louis
    • October 28: Columbus
    • October 30: Chicago
    • October 31: Detroit
    • November 1: Pittsburgh
    • November 4: Boston
    • November 6: Brooklyn
    • November 7: Newark
    • November 8: Hartford
    • November 10: Philadelphia
    • November 11: Washington, DC
    • November 13: Raleigh
    • November 14: Charlotte
    • November 16: Sunrise
    • November 20: Houston
    • November 21: Fort Worth
    • November 23: Austin
    • November 28: Nashville
    • November 30: Tampa
    • December 1: Atlanta

    Playboi Carti's Music marked his first release since he dropped his second studio album, Whole Lotta Red, in 2020. Supporting acts in his ongoing tour include performances from artists such as Ken Carson, Destroy Lonely, and Homixide Gang.

    Meanwhile, the latest album by Carti included features from some big shots like Travis Scott, the Weeknd, Jhené Aiko, Kendrick Lamar, Lil Uzi Vert, Skepta, and Future. Fans have expressed massive excitement about his latest album as well as the ongoing concert tour. 

    Playboi Carti's ongoing tour was initially set to start back in September 2023; however, it faced a postponement. Some other songs from the set list from the first show reportedly were Opm Babi, Charge Dem H*es a Fee, Wake Up F1lthy, HBA, and Timeless. 

    TOPICS: Playboi Carti, Antagonist 2.0 tour


