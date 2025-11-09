"I'm so sad": Squid Game: The Challenge fans react to Player 152 Viper's elimination

Player 152 from Squid Game: The Challenge (Image via Instagram/@_viper_)

Squid Game: The Challenge season 2 premiered on November 4, 2025, with four episodes, featuring a variety of games and multiple eliminations.

Among those who got eliminated in the first four episodes was Player 152, or Viper. He went out in episode 3, titled The Doll, while playing ‘Catch.’

According to the rules of the game, the players were divided into four groups and made to queue on four different dotted lines.

A thrower would then stand at the center spot and throw a ball to someone at the front of one of the lines. If the ball were caught, the thrower and the catcher would advance, followed by the catcher throwing next.

However, if the ball were dropped, both the catcher and the thrower would get eliminated.

During Viper’s turn to throw the ball, he chose to pass it to Player 390, aka Dalton. But Dalton gave Viper a tough time trying to convince him to catch it.

Ultimately, he agreed to be the catcher, but unfortunately, he was unable to catch it. With that, both Dalton and Viper got eliminated from the series.

Squid Game: The Challenge fans flocked to X to share their thoughts on Viper’s elimination, as one commented:

“I’m so sad that Viper 152 is out. He had such a good strategic acumen & accurately clocked what he was seeing. I love that he called 390s bluff & made him look like a fool. A great personality born for TV!”

Many Squid Game: The Challenge fans were upset to see Player 152 exit the competition, as they criticized Player 390 for trying to scare him.

“Viper was such a goated player. He caught the ball from such a distance & called out that coward. He deserved better,” a fan wrote.

“Aww man, d*mn it!! I was rooting for Viper so bad!! My boy didn’t deserve to be stuck with that dweeb player 390,” another one commented.

“Dalton and that big a** wig didn’t want to turn around and scr*wed Viper over… CHOP ENERGY,” an X user reacted.

Other Squid Game: The Challenge fans expressed a similar sentiment.

“Viper you MADE dat mf play catch Cuz clearly you was dat b**ch when we was all kids and I would’ve proud to play catch with you brother Got me over here in real tears You deserved better,” a person wrote.

“Dalton (Player 390) is the weakest, weirdest, inc*l looking b**ch I have ever seen on squid game challenge.. what do you mean “im protecting my team”??? Viper (Player 152) should still be in the game,” another netizen commented.

“I usually dont like men on reality competition shows. But something about Viper on #squidgamethechallenge just gives me life. Which is iconic since he doesnt make it far. But he is like my standout so far,” a fan posted.

Squid Game: The Challenge’s Player 152 criticizes Player 390 for his “cowardly move” in episode 3

When it came to Viper’s turn, he chose to toss the ball to Player 390 since the other players seemed underconfident.

However, Player 390 turned his back on Viper and refused to participate, saying he would not risk his or his team’s spots in the competition by attempting to catch the ball.

At that point, Player 152 called him out for not playing the game or giving his team a chance.

“We all showed up for a reason. We all have a dream. 390, I want you to think really hard about your dream right now. This is the worst, most cowardly move that you could make. I’m choosing you,” Viper said.

Nonetheless, Player 390 remained adamant about not turning around. Ultimately, after some thought, he gave in and agreed to participate.

However, he was unable to catch it, which led to his and Viper’s elimination from the series.

While speaking to the cameras, Viper expressed that his dreams had been shattered, while Dalton continued to laugh without remorse.

Stay tuned for more updates.