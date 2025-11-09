Fave'Wich Launches A New Crustless Sandwich Taking On Uncrustables

Fave'Wich's crust‑less sandwiches have finally rolled onto the snack scene, setting their sights on the throne long held by Uncrustables. This newcomer puts a twist on the time‑tested peanut‑butter‑and‑jelly duo, and it does so without either a crust or a freezer.

While its frozen rival arrives in a block, Fave'Wich is ready for the bite, from the pouch wiping out the defrosting pause that has nagged a handful of fans for years. As convenient comfort foods keep gaining fans, Fave’Wich wants to tap into the no‑fuss vibe that turned Uncrustables into a billion‑dollar sensation, only this time with an even easier on‑the‑go spin.

Fave'Wich is a fresh crustless peanut butter and jelly snack ready to eat

There's a new contender taking on Uncrustables in the snack aisle, and it's already winning hearts for its fresh twist on a nostalgic favorite. Meet Fave'Wich, a crust‑free sandwich that skips the freezer entirely presenting a slice of baked bread stuffed with velvety sunflower butter and a ribbon of sweet grape jelly, ready to be enjoyed straight from the package.

Made by Gold Medal Bakery, a fourth‑generation family‑owned bakery celebrated for its commitment, to quality Fave'Wich blends convenience with freshness in an effort to upend the grab‑and‑go snack market. Since its debut in June 2025, the sandwich has ignited a growing buzz, with fans lauding its flavor, texture and allergy‑friendly recipe, those hunting for a nut‑free alternative that still delivers on taste.

Brian LeComte, president of Gold Medal Bakery, in a press release said (via Allrecipes):

"We are so excited to put a fresh twist on a nostalgic favorite!" With our legacy of baking delicious bread products, we believe snacking should be fresh, easy, and delicious, without the freezer or the wait. Our crust–free sandwich is not only freezer–free, but also made with the same high, quality, freshly baked bread that has defined our brand for generations. Your fave just got even better!"

Fave'Wich now lines the aisles of Shaws, Stop & Shop Food Bazaar, Roche Bros, Big Y. A select handful of CVS stores. It’s also available, with a click through BakeryBox.com. The sandwich is swiftly becoming the go‑to pick, for anyone who yearns for that classic peanut‑butter‑and‑jelly taste now presented in a freezer‑free guise.

