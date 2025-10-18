Was Emiru attacked by D4vd Bodyguard 'MarkyNextDoor' at TwitchCon? Viral rumor debunked

TwitchCon 2025 stormed onto the San Diego stage, marking a decade of the event with a high‑energy mix of gamers, streamers, and pop‑culture enthusiasts.. The festivities were abruptly marred when Emiru, a streamer and cosplayer, was allegedly assaulted during the opening‑day meet‑and‑greet, plunging the convention into controversy.

The incident ignited a wave of outrage. Has revived heated discussions about safety measures at large fan conventions. Rumor has it that the suspect held by authorities is none other than D4vd's bodyguard, who goes by the online moniker MarkyNextDoor, yet the precise official account remains unsettled.

TwitchCon stage incident sparks viral rumors about attendee identity

A video that blew up from TwitchCon ignited a wave of concern after it captured an attendee barreling onto the stage and reaching for streamer Emiru in a way only for security to intervene. The clip spread like wildfire across platforms, prompting a flood of questions about how such a security lapse could have happened. Soon, online speculation homed in on the man's alleged identity, with many users pointing to a figure known as "MarkyNextDoor " reportedly tied to the security team for musician d4vd.

Nonetheless, no authoritative outlet or concrete proof has tied the suspect to d4vd or any professional bodyguard. Meanwhile, as chatter rippled through X and other social media sites, the incident surged into a trending story, underscoring how unchecked rumors can cascade through fan communities.

No confirmation on "MarkyNextDoor"; Twitch reinforces safety after TwitchCon scare

No official record or law enforcement statement has confirmed any connection between the alias “MarkyNextDoor” and the individual reportedly detained at TwitchCon 2025. The nickname seems to have sprung from internet chatter rather than any source; major outlets covering the assault on streamer Emiru have steered clear of using it.

Even though the rumor spreads widely across the media, neither the San Diego Police Department nor Twitch has confirmed any arrest. Twitch posted on X that the incident was utterly unacceptable and deeply disturbing, confirming that the alleged perpetrator has been permanently banned from the platform and all its events. The company added that it is working closely with Emiru's team and law enforcement while bolstering security to keep attendees safe. In their words:

"The safety and security of all those attending TwitchCon is our highest priority. The behavior displayed by the individual involved in the incident yesterday involving a high profile streamer was completely unacceptable and deeply upsetting... We immediately blocked this individual from returning to the TwitchCon premises, and they are banned indefinitely from Twitch, both online and in-person events."

They continued:

"We are coordinating with the impacted creator's team and, per our standard protocols, continue to cooperate with any law enforcement investigations... Twitch has zero tolerance for harassment or acts that inhibit the safety and security of our community."

