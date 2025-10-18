What is the meaning of '6-7' meme? Viral TikTok trend explained as online memefest explodes

Gen Alpha's newest viral fixation has left about everyone, teachers, TikTok creators, and the schoolyard, completely baffled. The chant "six, seven " taken from a Skrilla track has detonated across social media feeds and the clattering hallways of schools alike. What began as a soundbite has snowballed into a meme now so omnipresent that South Park is already lining up a lampoon for its next episode.

TikTok's latest craze, 6-7, has kids obsessed and everyone else baffled

Gen Alpha's newest viral fixation has everyone utterly flummoxed. The utterance "six seven" ripped from a Skrilla track has detonated across both social‑media timelines and the corridors of schools. What began as a soundbite has snowballed into a bona fide meme proliferating to the point where South Park is already plotting to satirize it in an episode.

An unexpected TikTok obsession has seized the app this time, orbiting two random digits, six, seven. Over the weeks, the feed has been flooded with footage of children chanting the numbers, bursting into uncontrollable laughter or complete mayhem at the slightest hint of the phrase, and TikTok's own data now counts more than two million uploads tagged #67.

The surge, in September and October, lines up with students returning to school, and teachers have hopped on the bandwagon well, some voicing irritation, others cleverly repurposing the phrase to keep their classes engaged. The craze traces its origins to rapper Skrilla's 2024 track Doot Doot, which features the line 6‑7 I just bipped on the highway.

Skrilla himself has said the words carry no meaning, all insisting that their very emptiness is what made the line stick. What started as a throwaway lyric has blown up into a meme, fuelled by an avalanche of edits starring NBA rookie LaMelo Ball, who towers at six‑foot‑seven, and a viral clip from YouTuber Cam Wilder's basketball video where a kid yells "six, seven" into the camera, according to Forbes.

These days, the phrase has a mind of its own, popping up in classrooms, diners, and even dance studios, and people crack up whenever a teacher counts "six seven" on the beat. Some see the phenomenon as another illustration of what Oxford dubbed its 2024 Word of the brain rot, a label for the surge of content that feels empty yet oddly magnetic.

Still, for the millions who scroll TikTok, the quirky chant "six seven" perfectly captures the platform’s humor. A nonsensical phrase that somehow binds an entire generation, in both laughter and bewilderment.

Keep reading PRIMETIMER for more informative content!