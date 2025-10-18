"Shutdown Twitch Con" - YouTubers Tectone and Asmongold demand the cancellation of the event after the attack on Emiru

Emiru reportedly had a security guard who was banned from entering TwitchCon, (Photo via Instagram/@emiru.jpg)

YouTuber and cosplayer Emiru reportedly got assaulted at TwitchCon 2025 on Friday, October 17, 2025. According to footage that captured the incident, a man approached her and then tried to kiss her. The cosplayer pushed him away while the security personnel intervened. This incident sparked security concerns amongst netizens and her viewers.

Meanwhile, many other creators such as Tectone and Asmongold also shared their reactions to this incident. They took to social media and urged that the event must be cancelled following Emiru's assault. On October 17, Tectone took to X and wrote,

"F*ck Twitch. Shutdown Twitch Con. I told everyone something horrible was going to happen. And it happened day 1."

Asmongold also condemned the incident and blamed Twitch for apparently not having stricter security measures. He even responded to a fan who believed that women should avoid going to TwitchCon. Asmongold wrote in his tweet,

"I tried to say this and warn people, but I was accused of 'victim blaming.' Hopefully the virtue signaling was worth more victims. Twitch alone is responsible for this; with how lax they have been with security, anyone could have seen this happening."

Many netizens agreed with the YouTuber and believed that Twitch must have been more strict when it came to the security of the attendees.

Tectone tweeted about Emiru's security guard, who was apparently banned from the event

Recently, following the assault, an old video has surfaced on social media. In the video, Emiru could be seen talking about a particular security guard and even called them her "favorite" one. She, however, also clarified that the guard was permanently banned from entering TwitchCon.

The cosplayer recalled the incident in which a man was following her at one such TwitchCon event. The guard reportedly warned him to stay away from Emiru, but he did not leave her alone. At one point in time, Emiru's security guard held the man and waited till the police arrived.

At the time, the cosplayer was told that her security guard should not have touched the man and that it was against their policies. They eventually ended up banning Emiru's security guard. According to her, the guard did not hurt him and had only grabbed him until the security came. This video has been going viral amid the recent controversy. Tectone, too, mentioned this incident in his tweet and wrote,

"Emi had an amazing security guard for the prior year that had actively prevented an instance like this from happening already. Twitch banned him from TwitchCon forever for doing his job. This fault rest on Dan Clancys head. Shutdown Twitch con. You are not safe there..."

Tectone highlighted that the assault happened within just the first three hours since the event began. For the unversed, Dan Clancy has been the CEO of Twitch since March 2023. His appointment happened after previous CEO Emmett Shear decided to step down.

Many netizens took to X and reacted to the tweet that Tectone posted, with a lot of them actually resonating with his views. Many showed empathy for the cosplayer and also criticized the event organizers.