Was Mendel Raphael arrested? Viral Haitian influencer arrest claim debunked

Recent unconfirmed social media reports suggest that a US-based Haitian influencer, Mendel Raphael (also known as Tatie Mendel), was arrested.

The online claims initially emerged on TikTok and later spread to Facebook. Soon, an AI-generated clip of an arrest and a fake mugshot also surfaced on the platform. Some also created dedicated videos discussing Mendel Raphael. While many users propagated the arrest rumors, none provided credible evidence.

Later, a Facebook user (Fifi Gonaiviennes) debunked the rumors and claimed that Mendel Raphael was live on TikTok last night. In a dedicated video, Gonaiviennes called out the fake news peddlers again, pointing out that the Haitian influencer was online until late at night, questioning that he couldn’t have been arrested.

Apart from the online claims about the influencer being live on TikTok, no outlet has reported on his alleged arrest. No official record or mugshot suggests that the police have recently apprehended Mendel Raphael. Thus, the viral claims about his arrest are untrue and are being propagated with the use of AI-generated content and clickbait-worthy titles.

Similar rumors about more mainstream celebrities have also emerged during the past few days. Recently, a YouTube video claimed that rapper Tony “Montana 700” McDowell was taken into custody for being associated with illegal activities. At the same time, separate Facebook posts about rumored arrests of Kim Richards and D4vd’s manager also went viral.

All such claims turned out to be hoaxes, as none of the celebrities, such as Tatie Mendel, were arrested. However, the TikToker has faced accusations of having a connection with the gangs in the past.

Mendel Raphael reportedly accepted gifts from Haitian gangs via TikTok

In November 2024, The Haitian Times reported that the gangs, notorious for criminal activities, have been using the short-form video platform to further their agenda. The outlet highlighted how the leaders of such outfits exploited TikTok by sending gifts to various influencers or using livestreams to propagate their online threats.

The Haitian Times presented the example of a gang leader named Jimmy “Barbecue” Cherizier, who issued a threat to the journalists. According to the outlet, the post read:

“Consider journalists as enemies, punishable by death if they oppose us. Journalists defending the elite classes needed to be silenced.”

Elsewhere in the report, The Haitian Times mentioned Mendel Raphael. The outlet accused the influencer of accepting gifts from a gang leader named Tilapli, who also sent gifts to other TikTokers. According to The Haitian Times, Mendel disclosed in a separate live broadcast about receiving gifts from Tilapli.

He further claimed that TikTokers such as Commandant, Parrola, Belle-Enfant, and Trapalman were also among the recipients. The newspaper also shared a screenshot, where a gang leader from Grand Ravin using the username (Kaporal_Lapli_Officiel) appeared as a top contributor during a live broadcast of Mendel Raphael.