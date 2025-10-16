Why is 'Deport Harry Sisson' trending? Influencer insists he was born in the US after being perplexed by the trend

CORTES, HONDURAS - JANUARY 31: Deported migrants arrive from US in a military plane at Ramon Villeda Morales airport in Cortes, Honduras on January 31, 2025. More than 70 Hondurans deported from the United States. Approximately 357 deported Hondurans are expected to arrive on January 31. This marks the first flight of migrants returned to Honduras under the Donald Trump administration. (Photo by Emilio Flores/Anadolu via Getty Images)

On Wednesday night (October 15), a tweet written by Harry Sisson - a leftist political commentator and social media influencer - was reshared on X. The tweet read:

"Biden got more hostages released than Trump."

For the unversed, the tweet stems from President Trump brokering a deal between Hamas and Israel earlier this week, after which the former released seven Israeli hostages.

The act marked the beginning of ceasefire between the countries that had been warring for over two years, with Trump being credited for making it happen.

Sharing its screenshot, an X user who goes by "Mr. Star Spangled MAGA" on X, appealed to the netizens to get Deport Harry Sisson trending online. The user also claimed that Sisson was born in Singapore and had only lived in US for the last five years.

The tweet, which got over 2K comments and 3.9K retweets, has since led to Deport Harry Sisson trending on X.

While many netizens have been reposting it, some have even spoken against it, with Chris Mowrey being one of them. The content creator called the trend "hilarious" in his tweet, adding that Sisson had not only lived in America for "many, many years" but was also "a great patriot".

LMAOOO why is “Deport Harry Sisson” trending? You guys know I’m an American citizen by birth right? The MAGA weirdos are not very bright! pic.twitter.com/iLlUh5USpt — Harry Sisson (@harryjsisson) October 16, 2025

After the phrase ranked 23rd on the US trending list on the platform, Sisson finally appeared to address it in a tweet, insisting that he wa an American citizen by birthright.

​

Harry Sisson shared his opinion on Trump-Epstein bond in an interview last month

The phrase Deport Harry Sisson comes over a month after the influencer was interviewed by the Interview magazine. Published on September 4, 2025, the interaction contained multiple questions that were answered by the 22-year-old, one of which about a conspiracy that he believed.

In his response, Sisson decided to talk about Trump and Epstein, saying:

"I’ve always believed that Trump’s relationship with Epstein was much closer than we already know. They were best friends for sure, but I think it goes much deeper and perhaps much more nefarious… lack of phones and cameras during their friendship saved them a little, in my view."

After Epstein's subject was broached, Harry was also asked if he thought the unredacted Epstein files would ever be published, to which he said:

"Probably not. We know Trump’s name is in them and we know he’s a narcissist. He would never willingly release something that damages himself. Wouldn’t be surprised if they suddenly go “missing” before the next POTUS takes office."

Elsewhere in the interaction, Sisson revealed that he had recently been part of a debate on Piers Morgan's channel. When asked about how it went, the influencer called it "the most fun I've had on his channel".

He added that the subject of their discussion was Trump's health, with a MAGA supporter screaming at him the entire time.