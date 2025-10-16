From domestic violence program to guns ban: Diddy's post-prison conditions explored as rapper is set to begin 50-month sentence

NEW YORK, NY - MAY 14: Sean "Diddy" Combs attend 2018 Fox Network Upfront at Wollman Rink, Central Park on May 14, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by John Lamparski/WireImage)

Two weeks ago, Diddy received a 50-month prison sentence for two counts of transportation for prostitution charges he was convicted of in July. Following the completion of his prison time, Judge Arun Subramanian also sentenced the rap mogul to five years of supervised release.

On Wednesday, the court released a special set of conditions that Sean Combs needed to fulfill during his supervised release.

Some of these conditions are pretty standard, such as having to work 30 hours a week in any lawful form of employment, living in a place approved by his probation officer, and allowing them to visit at any time.

Combs is prohibited to reach out to anyone who testified in his trial, including all of his victims, for any reason whatsoever. He is also not to interact with anyone who has been recognized as a felony convict before his probation officer's permission.

The hip-hop artist is also asked to enroll in a domestic violence program, as well as participate in outpatient treatment programs for mental health issues and drug abuse. All of these programs must first be approved by his probation officer.

CORRECTION to my added statement below. The box for sex offender was NOT checked here as mandatory- Diddy will NOT have to register as a sex offender, to my knowledge..... https://t.co/DKb9WHxgmI — Lauren Conlin (@conlin_lauren) October 15, 2025​

Additionally, he will continue to take prescribed medication unless his healthcare provider decides against them.

Another key condition Diddy must fulfill is not own own, possess, or have access to any kind of firearm or destructive device. Per TMZ, this condition could stem from the multiple firearms prosecutors found at his properties, with most of their serial numbers scratched off.

However, despite all these conditions, Combs has not been asked to register as a sex offender, which is clearly a win for him.

Despite the conditions being revealed, which prison facility will the incarcerated rapper serve his sentence in is stil a mystery. While his legal team had requested the court to let him serve his sentence in New Jersey's FCI Fort Dix, Judge Arun Subramanian doesn't seem to be thrilled by the idea.

Per TMZ, the judge mentioned that it was best if Combs served his time as close to the NYC metropolitan area as possible.

Diddy has been ordered to turn over his "freak-off" tapes

The conditions of Diddy's post-prison release come after the disgraced rapper was ordered by the court to turn over his digital devices and collection of all his private recordings to the federal investigations by the court.

According to The Source, Judge Subramanian has ordered Combs to hand over his hard drives, phones, tablets, laptops, and other devices that were seized during the raids on his properties in September 2024.

Another material mentioned in the documents that was previously confiscated was the "Ibiza Tapes," which were reportedly filmed by the rapper during a 1996 overseas trip.

Despite Combs claiming that all of the events recorded in the tapes were consensual in nature, the federal authorities believe that they were key evidence in his trial and could be used for coercion and intimidation.