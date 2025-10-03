Diddy faces 2 new sexual assault lawsuits a day before his sentencing: Everything to know

NEWARK, NEW JERSEY - SEPTEMBER 12: Diddy performs onstage during the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards at Prudential Center on September 12, 2023 in Newark, New Jersey. (Photo by Noam Galai/Getty Images for MTV)

Less than 24 hours before Diddy faces his prison sentencing for the transportation for pr*stitution charges he was convicted of earlier this year, the disgraced rapper has been slapped with two new s*xual assault lawsuits.

On Thursday evening, October 2, Tony Buzbee filed two new lawsuits against the rap mogul - representing Lakeisha Ward and Dejoan Bledsoe as his plaintiffs.

On the eve of his prison sentencing, Diddy faces two new sexual assault lawsuits from Lakeisha Ward, who alleges he drugged and assaulted her at a 2018 party, and Dejoan Bledsoe, who claims a similar experience in 2009, both seeking damages. pic.twitter.com/esGt2OqS1t — unumihai Media (@unumihaimedia) October 3, 2025

In her lawsuit, Lakeisha Ward claims that she was drugged and assaulted by Diddy at his pool party in 2018. According to her, Ward entered Combs' party - which was hosted at his LA home - after signing an NDA, where she started feeling dizzy after merely two drinks.

She was then taken to a bedroom, where she laid down, feeling drowsier as some time passed. Combs eventually entered the room, behaving in "a s*xually aggressive manner as he p*netrated her."

Meanwhile, Dejoan Bledsoe outlines an incident from 2009, when he came across Combs at a Beverly Hills Plaza party. Bledsoe was promised a recording contracted by Diddy, after which he allegedly drugged and assaulted him throughout the night.

In both the suits, the plaintiffs have demaned for compensatory and punity damages from the Bad Boy Records owner. His defense team, which is likely preoccupied with the upcoming sentencing, has not responded to the lawsuits as of now.

​ Diddy claims to have been "humbled and broken" in a new letter

Diddy Writes Letter To Judge Ahead Of Sentencing. pic.twitter.com/nH0K4cNGsT — MjA (@MjAUpdates) October 3, 2025

As new lawsuits against Sean Combs come to light hours before his prison sentencing, the hip-hop mogul himself is also working actively to put in his word. Diddy submitted a four-page letter to Judge Arun Subramanian on Thursday, October 2, in which he sought leniency for his past behavior.

Having spent 13 months in the Brooklyn Metropolitan Detention Center (MDC), Combs starts the letter by apologizing for the domestic violence he used on his former girlfriend, Cassie Ventura, saying:

"I literally lost my mind... I'm sorry for that and always will be. My domestic violence will always be heavy burden that will have to forever carry."

He then addressed his disturbing behavior with his next girlfriend - who testified under the pseudonym of "Jane" in his trial. Blaming it on his excessive use of drugs at the time, Diddy wrote:

"I lost my way. I got lost in my journey. My downfall was rooted in my selfishness. I have been humbled and broken to my core. Jail is designed to break you mentally, physically, and spiritually.... The old me died in jail and a new version of me was reborn."

Further in his letter, Combs appealed to the judge for mercy for the sake of his children and mother, adding that he had failed them despite being their primary caregiver. He added:

"As I write you this letter, I am scared to death. Scared to spend another second away from my mother and my children. I no longer care about the moeny or the fame. There nothing more important to me than my family."



Whether or not Combs' letter will have an impact on his sentencing remains to be seen.