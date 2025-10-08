Was Diddy allowed to serve his prison sentence at FCI Fort Dix? Government "takes no position" in rapper's request for preferred jail location

NEW YORK, NY - MAY 14: Sean "Diddy" Combs attend 2018 Fox Network Upfront at Wollman Rink, Central Park on May 14, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by John Lamparski/WireImage)

Days after Diddy was handed a 50-month prison sentence for his partial guilty verdict announced back in July, the rap mogul's legal team has raised a new request on his behalf in court.

In a letter submitted by Combs' lawyers to Judge Arun Subramanian on Monday, October 6, defense attorney Teny Geragos asked court to allow him to serve his sentence at FCI Fort Dix. Complex reports Fort DIx to be a low-security federal prison that's located in New Hanover, New Jersey.

Just in🚨The Government takes no position on where Sean “Diddy” Combs will serve his prison sentence, offering no objections to the defense request for FCI Fort Dix. https://t.co/coCmUsdwds pic.twitter.com/UOgSLr97c2 — Lauren Conlin (@conlin_lauren) October 7, 2025

The letter claims that the reason behind this particular request by Diddy is made "in order to address drug abuse issues and to maximize family visitation and rehabilitative efforts". It also mentions the entreprenuer's desire to enroll in the available occupational and educational programs available there.

It's been a couple of days since the request of Diddy's relocation to the New Jersey facility was made, but Judge Subramanian has not made any formal response to it so far.

However, the prosecution has responded, declaring that they have no objection to Combs' request. US Attorney Jay Clayton submitted a letter to court on Tuesday, stating that the government "takes no position regarding the defendant's designation request".

NBC News reports that FCI Fort Dix is located on the grounds of the Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst. The facility holds multiple high-profile prisoners, including Martin Shkreli - who is infamously called the Pharma Bro - Billy McFarland of the Fyre Festival, and Joe Giudice of RHONJ.

Donald Trump spoke about Diddy asking him for a pardon

Donald J. Trump reveals that Sean “Diddy” Combs requested a pardon following his recent sentencing to over four years in prison for charges related to prostitution.



“Many people have asked me for pardons. I refer to him as Puff Daddy. He has requested a pardon from me.” pic.twitter.com/OKLBxnzVKO — HIPHOP CROWN NATION (@hiphopcnation) October 7, 2025

As Diddy's legal team wrote to the court asking for the rapper to be transferred to FCI Fort Dix on Monday, Donald Trump addressed a request he received from Combs in the past.

As the President joined CNN's Kaitlan Collins for an interview, he mentioned that many people had asked him for pardons, including Sean Combs, saying:

"Many people have asked me for pardons. I refer to him as Puff Daddy. He has requested a pardon from me."

This isn't the first time Trump has spoken about Diddy. In an older interview with NewsMax, he hinted at their relationship in the past and its changing dynamics, saying:

"I was very friendly with him, I got along with him great and he seemed like a nice guy. I didn’t know him well. But when I ran for office, he was very hostile."

The President added that Combs' alleged hostilty had made pardoning him "more difficult to do".