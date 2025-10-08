Candace Owens claims Charlie Kirk predicted his own death 24 hours before the assassination, telling multiple people, "They’re going to kill me"

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - AUGUST 09: Candace Owens hosts the "Candace" Hosted By Candace Owens show on August 09, 2021 in Nashville, Tennessee. The show will air on Tuesday, August 10, 2021. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images)

In the latest episode of her podcast, Candace Owens is back with another new detail regarding the death of Charlie Kirk.

She claims that 24 hours before the assassination, Charlie told multiple people: “I think they’re going to kill me.”



Three separate sources confirmed it. Even in writing.



Claiming that Kirk had somehow predicted his own death a day before he was shot, Owens said on her podcast:

"Three people told me off-record, two of them have this in a written communication from Charlie... The very day before Charlie Kirk died, he expressed that he thought he was going to be killed. He told these people, 'I think they're going to kill me'."

Candace further added that one of these people was a donor to Kirk's company, Turning Point USA.

After discussing what she claimed to be the "testimony of three people," the podcaster shared her reason for sharing an off-the-record statement on her platform. Owens said:

"Again, those conversations I had were off-record, I'm gonna honor that. I say it's off-record, it stays off-record, but I'm hoping that watching what I am doing, and feeling the energy that's rising across the world, for the people who want to know what the heck happened on 9/10, that they will be brave."

Owens added that she hoped that her sources would tell the world what Kirk told him and reveal who the "they" were that the activist was afraid would kill him.

For the unversed, Charlie Kirk was shot down while interacting with a crowd of students at the Utah Valley University (UVU) campus on September 10.

A day after Kirk's death, Tyler Robinson, a 22-year-old Utah student, was arrested as the suspected shooter. A murder trial against Robinson is currently underway, as he's being held in the Utah County Jail.

Candace Owens also claims Jewish donors pressured Charlie Kirk in his final days

Charlie Kirk: "just lost another huge Jewish donor" over not cancelling Tucker Carlson: "Jewsh donors play into all the stereotypes"



“Leaving me no choice but to leave the pro Israel cause.”



Candace Owens' claims about Charlie Kirk having predicted his own death aren't the first theory she has put forward about the subject.

The podcaster has been bringing up and questioning different aspects revolving Kirk's killing, ranging from the authenticity of Tyler Robinson as his shooter to his widow's unwillingness to seek justice.

During one such episode, published last week, Owens shared a screenshot of an alleged group chat in which Kirk was also a member.

A message by Kirk in the chat read:

"Just lost another huge Jewish donor. $2 million a year because we won’t cancel Tucker. I'm thinking of inviting Candace."

In his follow-up messages, Charlie also seemed upset with the Jewish donors in the company, allegedly writing:

"Jewish donors play into all the stereotypes. I cannot and will not be bullied like this... Leaving me no choice but to leave the pro Israel cause."

Then, claiming that the messages were sent in the last 48 hours of Kirk's life, Owens said:

"He was very clear and he was very explicit and he did not back down. Not in the Hamptons meeting that they're all lying about, nor in this text thread. I'm not going to reveal the names of the other seven... Let's just throw in Josh Hammer for fun seasoning on this chat."

The messages displayed on Owens' podcast have not been verified by anyone at Turning Point USA as of now.