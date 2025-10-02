Diddy requests to address the judge before being sentenced on 2 counts of the Mann Act, wear street clothes instead of jumpsuit

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 27: Sean 'Diddy' Combs speaks onstage during the 94th Annual Academy Awards at Dolby Theatre on March 27, 2022 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images)

Days before Diddy's sentencing takes place in New York, his defense team has submitted a statement requesting Judge Arun Subramaniam to allow the rap mogul to address him in court.

TMZ reports that Combs' attorney, Teny Geragos issued a statement:

"The sentencing proceeding holds significant importance for Mr. Combs. He wishes to appear before the Court, address Your Honor, and allocute in the most dignified and respectful fashion possible."

In the filing, Geragos has also asked Judge Subramaniam to allow Diddy to wear street clothes instead of his prison jumpsuit.

For the unversed, this is the first time Combs has decided to take the stand for himself, since he opted out of it during his lengthy trial earlier this year (in June 2025).

Diddy wants to speak at his sentencing, his lawyers say as prosecutors recommend at least 11 years prison https://t.co/pNZUozt5Sm via @businessinsider — Natalie Musumeci (@natmusumeci) September 30, 2025

For the unversed, Sean Combs is scheduled to appear in court on Friday, October 3, for his sentencing on two charges of transportation for engaging in pr*stitution.

In his verdict (out on July 2), Combs was convicted by the jury on these charges, but acquitted on the remaining three RICO charges pressed on him by prosecutors.

​ Diddy's defense doesn't want "Mia" to submit a victim impact statement

Diddy's lawyers don't want his ex-assistant to speak at sentencing, and they have a blunt take on her role in trial:

"“Mia” was permitted to come into a courtroom, assume a fake identity (complete with a made up voice and demeanor), and lie about a defendant in a criminal case,… pic.twitter.com/xOfo12FPr8 — Meghann Cuniff (@meghanncuniff) October 1, 2025

Ahead of Diddy's sentencing this Friday, "Mia" - a former secretary of Combs - has requested to deliver a victim impact statement in court.

However, Diddy's defense is in strong opposition of the prospect. Combs' lead attorney, Marc Agnifilo wrote to Judge Subramanian, pointing out that she was "not a victim of anything".

Agnifilo also called "Mia" a liar and that she now wanted to "sully" the hearing, adding:

"Moreover, that she is so eager to return to court, when she plainly does not have to, and is not even entitled to, puts her proffered fear of testifying at trial into clear relief. This was a show for her.."

Agnifilo's letter has substance, since Mia is indeed not a victim of the charges that Sean Combs has been convicted of by the jury. However, the assistant's lawyers - Shawn Crowley and Mike Ferrara - called her "brave" in their statement, writing:

"Mia was incredibly brave to walk into a public courtroom and testify truthfully about the worst events of her life, and stand up for herself, her friends, and abused women everywhere."

Whether or not Mia's victim impact statement will make it to Combs' sentencing hearing on Friday remains to be seen.

The prosecutors have recommended Judge Subramanian to order a prison sentence of at least 11 years for Diddy, while his defense has proposed only 14 months. If the time the disgraced rapper has served so far is to be included in the sentence, it could mean that he would walk free immediately after the hearing.