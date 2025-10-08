Who was Rebecca Loos? Revisiting David Beckham cheating allegation ahead of Victoria Beckham’s upcoming doc

David Beckham of Inter Miami CF and wife Victoria Beckham look on prior to the Leagues Cup 2023 match (Image via Getty)

David Beckham was once allegedly involved in a cheating scandal with former assistant Rebecca Loos. For context, Loos began working for David shortly after he was transferred to Real Madrid from Manchester United in July 2003.

Although she was terminated after a few months, in an interview with News of the World in April 2004, she alleged that she had a four-month-long affair with David, who was married to Victoria for five years at the time and had two children.

However, David denied these claims in a statement to the Guardian, calling her claims "ludicrous."

"During the past few months I have become accustomed to reading more and more ludicrous stories about my private life. What appeared this morning is just one further example. The simple truth is that I am very happily married and have a wonderful wife and two very special kids. There is nothing any third party can do to change this," David said at the time.

Subsequently, he stood by his claims in his 2023 docuseries Beckham, where he also shared that it was "incredibly difficult" for him to watch his wife hurt due to the cheating allegations.

"I don't know how we got through it, in all honesty. Victoria's everything to me. To see her hurt was incredibly difficult. But, we're fighters. And at that time, we needed to fight for each other, we needed to fight for our family. And what we had was worth fighting for,"' he said.

The former Spice Girl agreed to his husband's statement, claiming that it was "the hardest period for us. Because it felt like the world was against us. And here's the thing: We were against each other, if I'm being completely honest."

Born in Madrid, Spain, Rebecca appeared in several reality TV shows, including Shownieuws, The Farm, Celebrity Love Island, Power Lesbian UK, and X Factor: Battle of the Stars, after the cheating scandal gained attention. According to People Magazine, she is the second cousin of British TV personality Piers Morgan.

In 2009, she welcomed her first son, Magnus, with her then-boyfriend Sven Christjar Skaiaa, a Norwegian doctor. Later in 2012, Rebecca, who is currently a certified yoga and meditation teacher, welcomed her second son, Liam, with Sven, whom she married the same year.

"Today I teach online, in-person classes, and at retreats and events across Norway and abroad. My classes are welcoming and down-to-earth, blending movement, breath, and mindfulness. My goal is to help you create space – in your body, your mind, and your life – so you leave feeling stronger, calmer, and more connected," her bio on her website reads.

Meanwhile, Victoria Beckham's self-titled Netflix documentary is set to premiere on October 9.

More about the alleged David Beckham cheating scandal

After David Beckham spoke out against the allegations from Rebecca Loos, she appeared in an interview with Sky One's Kay Burley in April 2004, claiming that the couple had issues in their marriage long before she came into the picture, per E! News.

"I think it's bad enough for me to do what I have done without me expecting any words of sympathy. I really hope that they get through it. I think the problems were in their marriage long before I came into the picture. I in no way intended to break up their marriage especially when there are young children involved. I hope they stay together," she said.

Subsequently, in a March 2025 interview with 60 Minutes Australia, Rebecca claimed that she never "exaggerated" and "stuck to the truth."

"In my opinion, it was a very brave thing to do to go up against them. I never lied about a single thing. Why? Because I’m going up against the strongest, most powerful couple in the media. And all I had on my side was the truth," she said.

During the interview, she reiterated her claims about the cheating scandal, stating that Beckham invited her to a hotel when Victoria was not in town.

"I fell hook, line and sinker for every single cliche line he fed me. And then two weeks later we were at Ronaldo's birthday party and he's off with this beautiful model. And I was like, 'Uh.' That was a hard night for me. I was like, 'Uh, I don't understand.' And realizations started to hit that I'd been massively played," Rebecca said.

David and Victoria Beckham tied the knot in 1999. The couple shares four children, Brooklyn, Romeo, Cruz, and Harper.