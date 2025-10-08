Did HasanAbi use spiked collar on his dog? Viral claim explored as animal abuse allegations erupt online

HasanAbi (Image via Instagram/@hasandpiker)

Twitch streamer and political commentator Hasan “HasanAbi” Piker is being accused of animal cruelty after a clip from one of his streams went viral. The backlash started after viewers heard his pet dog, Kaya, yelping during a recent livestream, leading to rumors that Piker may have used a shock or spiked collar on her.

The video, which spread across platforms such as Reddit, X and Instagram shows HasanAbi addressing his dog during a “Just Chatting” stream. When Kaya shifts on her bed, Piker says, “Kaya, please just f**ing go back! Just stop! Jesus Christ!” A moment later, Kaya can be heard yelping and sitting down.

Thousands of concerned viewers immediately started flooding the chat and social media, suggesting the dog looked stressed and scared. Furthermore, an old picture of HasanAbi with his dog shows the dog being chained by a spiked collar which led to more backlash.

This Mf even used an inverted spiked collar before on a different dog.🤬🤬🤬 pic.twitter.com/KfbolmnReq — NO CONTEXT VIDEOS (@Viralvid_89) October 8, 2025

The drama was magnified after Ethan Klein, creator of the H3 Podcast, re-shared the clip and accused Piker of animal cruelty.

"Horrifying animal cruelty caught on camera by Hasan as he activates her shock collar for one tiny step off of her bed. She cries in pain, poor baby," Klein wrote.

Streamer Felix “xQc” Lengyel chimed in, reviewing the video in slow motion, he claimed there was a “98 % chance” that Hasan had pushed some sort of button to shock the dog. Meanwhile, fellow streamer John Tectone responded with revulsion and accused Piker of exploiting Kaya “as a prop to seem more relatable.”

HasanAbi Responds to the Allegations

HasanAbi responded to the complaints on his stream, claiming he didn't shock or hurt his dog.

"Yes, I am incredibly abusive to the best trained, best behaved, and most spoiled dog on the planet," he said sarcastically.

He went on to explain that Kaya yelped because she “clipped herself on something while getting off the bed,” and it had nothing to do with a collar. Piker looked a bit fed up with the online conjecture, dismissing the surge of rumors as based on misinformation circulated by reaction content creators.

Hasan DENIES using a shock collar on his dog.

pic.twitter.com/P5QUE2oYrS — DramaAlert (@DramaAlert) October 8, 2025

There is currently no published investigation or report proving the allegations of animal abuse. Though many critics are unconvinced of his explanation, supporters have rallied behind Hasan, suggesting that the snippet may have been misconstrued.

The allegations against HasanAbi are currently unconfirmed reports. The viral clip has reignited conversations about the morality of utilizing shock or spiked collars while training pets, along with the responsibilities of influencers who broadcast aspects of their personal lives online.