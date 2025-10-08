Who is the CEO of Twitch? Streaming platform under fire as HasanAbi dog abuse allegations intensifiy

Twitch Faces Backlash Amid HasanAbi Dog Abuse Allegations (Image via Getty)

The popular streaming platform Twitch is under fire following a wave of allegations against streamer Hasan Piker, known online as HasanAbi. A recent livestream clip featuring Piker and his dog, Kaya, has sparked intense debate across social media.

The footage shows Kaya whimpering after moving off-camera, leading some to claim the streamer used a shock collar on his pet. This issue has brought renewed attention to Twitch's content rules and how big-name creators behave on the platform.

Daniel Joseph Clancy has led Twitch as its Chief Executive Officer since 2023. Before this role, he worked in high-level positions across the tech world. Clancy is also a computer science and technological expert with deep engineering and digital product management experience. Clancy was employed at NASA before joining Twitch.

Since his tenure as a CEO, Clancy has paid attention to addressing the problem of creators monetizing content, ensuring the platform is a safe place, and being transparent about the way Twitch implements its rules. Nevertheless, the issues that relate to big-name streamers continue to challenge the capacity of Twitch to maintain the standards of the community.

The present outrage over the livestream of Hasan Piker has given rise to fresh discussions among the general audience about the way in which Twitch manages the situation when it involves the controversial topics such as animal welfare and the manner in which streamers conduct themselves on camera.

Viral clip of HasanAbi and his dog sparks online backlash

On October 7, Hasan Piker faced widespread criticism after a livestream moment involving his dog, Kaya, went viral. People watching claimed the dog yelped because of a shock collar, saying Piker used it to train her. Piker shot down this idea, saying Kaya had just reacted while following a "place command" and might have stepped funny or caught her paw on the bed.

"It's going viral that they're claiming that the most well-trained and the most spoiled, best kept after dog on the planet, is actually being abused by me, apparently. Because I gave her the place command while she was getting off, and then she yelped. 'These shouters don't know she broke the other beds.' Yeah. She'd broken the previous bed," HasanAbi said.

He continued:

"I suspect it's coming from, you know, the crazy haters. 'They said you shocked her with a button.' Yeah, in my evil villain lair. Good thing I didn't hit the f**king trapdoor button instead on accident. 'She yelped.' No! She went... when she was getting off the bed. I assume she, like, either stepped funny or clipped her f**king foot on something. I don't know."

The ongoing debate has also raised broader concerns about accountability among Twitch’s top creators. As the controversy unfolds, many are questioning whether Twitch will respond or update its community guidelines to better address such incidents in the future.