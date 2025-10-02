Diddy's ex-girlfriend Gina Huynh claims she was "pressured to feel like a victim" and did not believe she was "sex trafficked" as per court docket

BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 27: Sean Combs attends the 2022 Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 27, 2022 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Rich Fury/VF22/Getty Images for Vanity Fair)

After Diddy's long-time ex-girlfriend, Cassie Ventura, submitted her victim impact statement to court ahead of his sentencing hearing, another one of the rapper's ex-girlfriends have spoken out.

Diddy docket, Gina's last word: "I felt pressured to feel like a victim. I told them I was not but they insisted that I was... I understand they concluded that I had been sex trafficked and involved in “forced prostitution.” I did not agree https://t.co/0yCa63k7Kh pic.twitter.com/HdEeFTghLd — Inner City Press (@innercitypress) October 2, 2025

On Tuesday, September 30, Gina Huynh - who was identified as "Victim 3" in Combs' trial - wrote a letter to Judge Arun Subramanian, sharing her opinion on the matter. Speaking about her interaction with prosecutors before Combs' trial, Huynh:

"During those meetings, I felt pressured to feel like a victim. I told them I was not, but they insisted that I was, even when I expressed my truth otherwise. I understand they concluded that I had been s*x trafficked and involved in "forced pr*stitution". I did not agree with that conclusion."

Huynh also wrote that while she was subpoenaed and was prepared to testify in Diddy's trial, she wasn't ultimately called to the stand. Then putting forward her own views about the disgraced rapper's upcoming sentencing, Gina continued:

"I kindly ask that you consider releasing him back to his family. I understand throughout the process he hasbeen cooperative and respectful, including turning himself... he has never once reached out to me or made me feel uncomfortable in any way. I believe he will continue to be compliant with the Court's condition upon release."

For the unversed, Virginia Gina Huynh is an influencer and former model, who was in a relationship with Sean Combs between 2014 and 2019. In a previous interview with Tasha K, Huynh described their relationship as physically and emotionally abusive.

She claimed that during their relationship, Diddy asked her to drink alcohol during her pregnancy and even pressured her into having abortions multiple times.

However, in another letter to the judge (submitted earlier in 2025), Huynh claimed that Combs was "willing to acknowledge his mistakes and make better decisions in the future".

The defense has vouched for Diddy's immediate release following his sentencing

Much like Gina Huynh, Diddy's defense lawyers have also requested Judge Subramanian to order a 14 month prison sentence for him. When counting time served, it could mean Combs immediate relese from the prison.

In their recommendation letter, attorneys suggested that Combs has already been punished, writing:

"Mr. Combs's celebrity status in the realms of music, fashion, spirits, media, and finance has been shattered and Mr. Combs's legacy has been destroyed."

Combs' lawyers also claimed that jury's verdict acquitting him of his more serious charges, claiming that it "represents and affirmative indication of innocence". They add:

"He has served over a year in one of the most notorious jails in America - yet has made the most of that punishment. It is time for Mr. Combs to go home to his family, so he can continue his treatment and try to make the most of the next chapter of his extraordinary life."

Combs' sentencing is scheduled to take place on Friday, October 3.