Comedian Aries Spears says white people are "bothered" by the NFL picking Bad Bunny because of "the fact that a Latino/Puerto Rican is doing it"

LOUISVILLE, KENTUCKY - APRIL 22: Bad Bunny performs at KFC YUM! Center on April 22, 2024 in Louisville, Kentucky. (Photo by Stephen J. Cohen/Getty Images)

The NFL has recently announced that Bad Bunny will be headlining the halftime show of the 2026 Super Bowl. Amongst many who have reacted to the news, a prominent name was comedian Aries Spears. About a week ago, he uploaded a video discussing the same topic on Instagram.

Spears accused many white people of having an issue with Bunny being the headliner, only because he was a Latina/Puerto Rican. The comedian then made references to the last Super Bowl, which was headlined by Kendrick Lamar. Spears said,

"You're bothered by the fact that a Latino/Puerto Rican is doing it. Just like last year, you were up in arms about Kendrick Lamar because he infused black culture and exposed the hypocrisy of racist America."

He continued calling out the people in the caption of the post as well. Spears began with writing that the NFL is "predominantly black sport dominated by black folks." The caption further read,

"Now the entertainment is being performed by some of the biggest names in music, which happened to be people of color... YOUVE BEEN LOST YOUR COUNTRY, DEAL WITH IT!"

Many netizens responded and commented under Spears' Instagram post. While some seemed to resonate with him, others believed they had a different perspective on the matter.

Officials like President Trump and Speaker Mike Johnson criticized NFL for choosing Bad Bunny as the headliner of 2026 Super Bowl

As previously mentioned, the halftime show of the 2026 Super Bowl is set to be headlined by rapper Bad Bunny. Many have criticized this decision taken by the NFL. This includes President Donald Trump as well as Mike Johnson. During an interview on Newsmax's Greg Kelly Reports, Trump claimed that he never heard of Bunny.

Kelly told Trump that the NFL chose "the Bad Bunny rabbit." He further described the rapper as someone who "hates ICE" and "accuses everything he doesn’t like of racism." Trump responded to this and said,

"I've never heard of him. I don't know who he is… I don't know why they're doing it. It's crazy. And then they blame it on some promoter they hired to pick up entertainment — I think it's absolutely ridiculous."

Sometime after the NFL's announcement, Trump adviser Corey Lewandowski stated that ICE would be very active during the Super Bowl. House Speaker Miker Johnson also bashed the NFL for choosing Bad Bunny as the headliner of the halftime show.

According to reports by The Times of India, Johnson was asked about this decision. He, too, shared a similar point to Trump, claiming that he did not know Bunny until this announcement. Johnson also believed that this was a "terrible decision." The Speaker believed that the NFL could not reflect "traditional American values" or cater to mainstream audiences.

According to Johnson, many kids would possibly have somebody like Lee Greenwood as their "role model" and not a rapper like Bad Bunny.

The Super Bowl LX is set to take place on February 8, 2026, and will be hosted by Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara and the Bay Area Host Committee.