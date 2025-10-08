Lee Greenwood trends online as Mike Johnson favors Trump’s favorite singer for Super Bowl performance over Bad Bunny

Lee Greenwood attends the "Helping A Hero Welcome Home" ceremony on June 19, 2024 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Jason Koerner/Getty Images for Helping a Hero)

The speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives Mike Johnson’s comment favoring country singer Lee Greenwood as his choice for Super Bowl Halftime show has led to the Good Bless the USA singer trending online.

Ever since the singer and rapper of Puerto Rican origin, Bad Bunny was announced as the pick for performing during the upcoming Super Bowl Halftime show, netizens and prominent personalities have openly debated the choice. Bad Bunny’s choice as the Halftime performer is especially controversial as the singer’s Latin origin is being called into question by certain sections of the population, in addition to the fact that he largely sings in Spanish instead of English.

Speaker Mike Johnson added his own two cents to the debate when he was approached by a journalist outside the House chambers.

In a clip from the interaction, Johnson criticized Bad Bunny’s selection, and said,

“I didn’t even know who Bad Bunny was. But it sounds like a terrible decision, in my view, from what I’m hearing.”

Going on to elucidate why he thought Bad Bunny was a bad choice, Johnson added,

“Well, it sounds like he’s not someone who appeals to a broader audience. And I think, you know, there are so many eyes on the Super Bowl, a lot of young, impressionable children. And, I think, in my view, you would have Lee Greenwood, or role models, doing that. Not somebody like this.”

Ever since Mike Johnson spoke about his choice of Lee Greenwood as the ideal Super Bowl Halftime Show headliner, the internet has been divided

The 82-year-old Lee Greenwood is widely known for his support of President Donald Trump. Mike Johnson’s choice is not surprising considering that Greenwood is also thought to be the current President’s favorite singer.

In fact, Greenwood’s famous patriotic song, God Bless the USA was frequently played at Trump’s campaign rallies, and has even been adopted as a song identifying with the President’s Make America Great Again (Maga) movement, as per The Times. Greenwood and Trump’s association is far reaching as the two have also collaborated on “God Bless the USA” Bibles, notes the publication.

While responding to Johnson’s suggestion for the Super Bowl Halftime show performer, netizens took to social media to largely criticize the choice, citing Greenwood’s age and contesting the claim that he has a broader audience than Bad Bunny. A netizen took to X to write,

“Hey boomers! Who wants to see a Lee Greenwood/Kid Rock alternate halftime show?”

Another detractor made a jab at Greenwood’s age, and wrote,

“Lee Greenwood? Okay grandpa.”

Another commentator compared the hits that Greenwood and Bad Bunny have produced, and remarked,

“Lee Greenwood hasn’t had a hit since 1990 & has only sold 25 million records. Bad Bunny has had hits this year and has sold (so far) 116 million records. Which one appeals to a broader audience?”

Even as Greenwood’s choice was criticized by many netizens, some internet users emphasized that they would like to see the country singer at the Super Bowl headliner. A netizen, while criticising Bad Bunny, wrote,

“Raise your hand if you'd much rather watch two Patriots like Lee Greenwood and Kid Rock, perform at the Halftime show, instead of Bad Bunny who hates America”

Another fan directly commented on Greenwood’s feed, and asked him,

“Lee Greenwood, if you are asked, would you perform at an alternate Super Bowl halftime show? On behalf of America.”

The announcement of Bad Bunny as the Super Bowl headliner was also criticized by many because of the singer’s previous comments, in which he said that he would not play any more shows in the US for fear of ICE raids on the supporters which flock his concerts, as per Variety.