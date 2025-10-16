"How is she not in bed crying?": Liam Payne's girlfriend Kate Cassidy hits back on the backlash of spending singer's death anniversary in Miami

Kate Cassidy Responds to Criticism Over Miami Trip on Liam Payne’s Death Anniversary (Photo by Valerie Terranova/Getty Images)

Liam Payne’s girlfriend, Kate Cassidy, has responded to criticism about how she chose to spend the anniversary of the singer’s death. The model and influencer posted a TikTok video explaining that she would be on an influencer trip in Miami during the period, emphasizing that her decision came after careful consideration and reflection on what Payne would have wanted.

Cassidy said she had given the matter “a lot of consideration” before deciding to go, explaining that staying occupied helped her mental health. She hit back,

"I feel like no matter what I do, I get commentary. If I make this video, people are going to be like, 'Of course she had to make this video'. Or if I didn’t make this video and just went on the trip, people would be like, 'What is she doing? How is she not in bed crying?'."

Kate Cassidy responds to Miami trip criticism on Liam Payne’s death anniversary

The former One Direction member Liam Payne died on October 16, 2024, at age 31 in Buenos Aires, Argentina. Officials stated his death was caused by polytrauma, meaning he suffered various internal and external injuries. Payne had traveled to Argentina for vacation with Cassidy. Before he passed away, he attended a performance by his former bandmate Niall Horan.

Cassidy had flown back to the United States a few days earlier to take care of their rescue dog, Nala. Payne chose to stay longer in Buenos Aires. Investigators found he had cocaine, alcohol, and prescription antidepressants in his system.

In her video, Cassidy shared that she hesitated to take the Miami invitation at first because of its timing around the anniversary. She eventually decided that “Liam would want me to go.” She described the trip as a relaxing and health-centered getaway with Pilates, brunches, and time by the pool.

Cassidy explained that staying idle during the anniversary would harm her mental health. She mentioned that keeping herself occupied helps her stay in a better headspace. She noted that she planned to spend October 16 at home in her apartment without attending any public gatherings on that date.

Cassidy posted a heartfelt video earlier this week reflecting on her last moments with Payne while in Argentina. In a TikTok video, Kate shared her feelings,

"It’s not going to be the easiest week and I have so many mixed emotions. Grief comes in so many waves. For those who may not know, October 16th is the day that my late partner passed away. For me, I’ve said this multiple times before in the past, I like to stay busy. It keeps my mind positive, it keeps my mind active. Doing nothing for me, lying in bed and just sitting around the house, does absolutely not good things for my headspace." "It reminds me of a really dark place I was in last year and I’m finally starting to see the light again in life. I got offered to go on this trip with a brand for two nights, it's a very wholesome trip, If it was a partying type of trip, I would not be wanting to go. We have like Pilates, brunches, pool side and stuff like that," she said.

In a recent TikTok, Kate Cassidy reflected on the last time she saw her late boyfriend, Liam Payne.



She recalled sitting with Liam on the couch, telling him how much she loved and would miss him, to which he replied, “You’re acting like this is the last time you’ll ever see me.” pic.twitter.com/sZvs599KzR — Pop Hive (@thepophive) October 15, 2025

Investigation continues after Liam Payne’s death while fans and artists pay tribute worldwide

After Payne's death, officials looked into several people connected to the hotel. While manslaughter charges filed against three individuals — hotel operator Gilda Martin and receptionist Esteban Grassi among them — were dismissed, two staff members still face charges for providing cocaine to the singer. Authorities in Argentina are still examining large amounts of evidence, which includes 800 hours of CCTV recordings as well as digital data. They have not announced a date for the trial yet.

Fans and fellow artists worldwide paid tribute after Payne’s death. People organized vigils in the United Kingdom, the United States, and Argentina to honor his impact on music through One Direction and his solo work.