Arik Marshall GoFundMe raises over $4000 for former Red Hot Chilli peppers guitarist facing “eviction and homelessness”

Guitarist Arik Marshall, who formerly played with rock band Red Hot Chilli Peppers, is currently under the threat of eviction. A GoFundMe campaign, set up on behalf of Marshall, is seeking donations to help the musician avoid being homeless.

Marshall served as the popular band Red Hot Chilli Peppers’ guitarist during their Blood Sugar S*x Magik tour in 1992, as per The Sun. Despite their respect for Marshall, the band members replaced him with Jesse Tobias in 1993. Apart from Red Hot Chilli Peppers, Marshall has played the guitar alongside Sting, Etta James and Macy Gray, notes the publication.

Gisette Hidalgo, who has set up the fundraiser for Marshall, explained in a note that the guitarist has had trouble finding work after his employer passed away. Hidalgo wrote on the GoFundMe page,

“Arik Marshall, musician/artist, best known as one of the former guitarists for the Red Hot Chili Peppers & vocalist Macy Gray, is facing eviction & possible homelessness. His employer (and best friend), whom Arik had worked with on both musical and cinematic endeavors for close to 14 years, was tragically killed by the LAPD. The loss left Arik without his best friend and without his primary source of employment/income.”

Marshall’s difficult financial condition has been made worse by the fact that he has been struggling with his health in addition to his mental heath. In her note, Hidalgo went on to add,

“Arik was also diagnosed with a serious health condition which left him with a weakened immune system. All of this triggered a bad period of depression and several years of reclusiveness. Arik struggled to find consistent work and fell deeper in debt to his landlord. We ask you to please make any donation you can afford to help Arik resolve his debt to his landlord and avoid living on the streets…We know these are such difficult times for everyone, and we appreciate any contribution made. Arik is tremendously talented, he has a beautiful soul, a fantastic sense of humor and he deserves a new start.”

The fundraiser has managed to collect $4,680, which is 20% of its target of $20,000.

The Red Hot Chili Peppers with Arik Marshall in July 1992 by Mark Leialoha. Just a kind reminder that Arik is in a big trouble and needs help: https://t.co/MChZ553usP

Arik helped the band during their breakthrough tour & later returned to JF all the awards for BSSM. What a person pic.twitter.com/lWRwGP5UAp — maxwantsback (@maxwantsback) July 1, 2025

Arik Marshall’s health is now improving and he is on the lookout for stable work

While recounting Arik Marshall’s difficult journey, Gisette Hidalgo also shared the positive steps the guitarist has taken to improve his lifestyle and health. Hidalgo remarked,

“Arik has been focusing on his overall health and he is doing much better. He is consistently looking for steady work and he is also available for guitar lessons.”

On the GoFundMe campaign page, Hidalgo also shared that she hoped Marshall’s call for help would reach the musicians he has previously worked with, who might help amplify the fundraiser. Hidalgo wrote,

“We hope this reaches Arik’s peers who have worked with him in the music industry, anyone with a platform that can make a difference by simply sharing this and anyone who can contribute from the heart.”

In an update to the campaign, Hidalgo shared that as per an order of the Los Angeles Court, Marshall was due to pay $6,000 by March. The guitarist owes $20,000 to his landlord, which he has been ordered to fulfil by December.

On October 22, 2025, a fundraiser show is also being organized to help Marshall avoid eviction. Scheduled to take place at the Kahuna Tiki Tu in Los Angeles, the show will include a performance by Marshall in addition to other musicians.

Hidalgo revealed that in addition to the October show, more fundraising concerts will be held to help Marshall achieve his target of raising $20,00 by December.