Who is Pamela Genini’s boyfriend Gianluca Soncin? All we know as Italian model allegedly killed by partner

In a frightening case from Italy, model and reality show actress Pamela Genini was allegedly murdered by her partner, Gianluca Soncin in her apartment in Milan. The 29-year-old Genini, who was stabbed upwards of 20 times, passed away on October 14.

Genini’s boyfriend, Gianluca Soncin is a 52-year-old businessman who is a native of Biella. According to The New York Post, Soncin was previously a person of interest in a financial scam involving the sale of luxury cars and evasion of taxes in 2010. At the time, Soncin was arrested in connection to the scam, which allegedly involved a cross-border connection between Germany and Italy.

Neighbors heard Pamela Genini’s screams as she was allegedly stabbed by Gianluca Soncin

Pamela Genini was a model who also founded a luxury swimwear brand called SheLux in addition to working in real estate, as per The New York Post. She also featured on the Italian reality TV dating show, The Island of Adam and Eve.

On the night of October 14, she was found dead by the police at around 10:00 p.m, as per Vox News. From roughly 9:40 p.m. onwards, neighbors in Milan’s suburb of Gorla began hearing Genini’s screams, who was crying out for help. The news outlet noted that a neighbor also allegedly witnessed the model’s killing on her home’s balcony.

According to The Daily Mail, a witness told a local news outlet,

“We heard her scream very loud. She was shouting ‘help, help!’”

The police was alerted to the incident by Genini’s former boyfriend, who she earlier confided in about her fear that her partner, Gianluca Soncin might end up taking her life. L’unione Sarda noted that before she was found dead, Genini wrote an ominous text message to her ex-boyfriend, which read,

“Teso, I’m scared he’s got a duplicate key, he’s broken in, I don’t know what to do, call the police.”

According to Vox News, when the police arrived at Genini's home to investigate the matter, the model was alive and answered the intercom, pretending to take a delivery. However, the police, who were unable to enter the apartment, had to break down the door.

As per L’unione Sarda, by the time the police entered Genini’s apartment, they discovered her on her third floor balcony and her breathing was “increasingly labored.”

Genini was pronounced dead at the scene, as per The New York Post. The news outlet also reported that Soncin attempted to take his own life when he cut his own neck. The business, however, survived after he was taken to the Niguarda Hospital and stabilized. He now faces charges of murder, which is aggravated by other charges such as stalking, premeditation, and femicide.

Reportedly, Genini, who had been dating Soncin since a year, had been wanting to leave the relationship. The model had allegedly repeatedly received death threats from Soncin, who said that he would harm her and her mother if she left him, according to L’unione Sarda.

The model had taken the plunge and broke off her relationship with Soncin just a day before she was found dead, as per the news outlet.

According to The Sun, the police are currently investigating the case, with forensic experts looking through the scene where Genini was murdered for more details.