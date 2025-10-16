Who is Kendra Briggs? Trump and Elon Musk outraged over judge giving no jail time to ex-DOGE staffer Edward 'Big Balls' Coristine's assailants

PARIS, FRANCE - NOVEMBER 12: In this photo illustration, a visual representation of the digital Cryptocurrency, Dogecoin (DOGE) is on display on November 12, 2024 in Paris, France. While Donald Trump’s presidential election victory has pushed the price of Bitcoin (BTC) to a new record, cryptocurrency is not the only one exploding. Dogecoin (DOGE) is on a stratospheric trajectory, driven by the possibility of Elon Musk’s arrival in government. (Photo illustration by Chesnot/Getty Images)

On Tuesday, October 14, the trial of two teenagers who jumped Edward "Big Balls" Coristine was concluded in a Washington DC court, after Judge Kendra Briggs sentenced them to a probation followed by a strict house arrest.

BREAKING: President Trump reacts to the ‘teens’ arrested in the violent attempted carjacking of Edward Coristine aka “Big Balls” avoiding jail time:



“They beat the hell out of this guy who was just trying to protect his girlfriend… the judge should be ashamed..” pic.twitter.com/01M3Vo2JaI — ALX 🇺🇸 (@alx) October 15, 2025

However, President Trump doesn't seem to be satisfied with Briggs' sentencing. In a press conference at his Oval Office on Thursday, he was asked about his thoughts on the judgment, when he called her a "radical left judge". He added:

"They beat the hell out of this guy - and there were many people against this one guy, who was trying to protect his girlfriend. But they really beat him up badly... that's terrible. I think the judge should be ashamed of themselves. That's a big problem."

Trump then went on to compliment Jeanine Pirro - the lawyer who represented Edward Coristine in the trial - adding:

"I think Jeanine has done a fantastic job. It was a flawless case. They have them on tape, they have everything. And then the judge gives them little probation. These are rough guys, and they're young. If that happens, when they're gonna grow up, they're gonna be real bad. They're gonna cause a lot of problems."

Meanwhile, Musk called Briggs a "r*cist judge," as reported by @MAGAVoice on X.

According to Times Now, Kendra D. Briggs is an associate judge in the Superior Court of the District of Columbia. Before she was appointed in the court by former President Joe Biden, Briggs served as a Senior Associate US Attorney in the district, working in the Public Corruption and Civil Rights Section (PCCR).

Briggs completed her higher education from Florida A&M University and Florida State University respectively, before receiving her Juris Doctor, cum laude, from the Miami School of Law. In 2020, she also received the US Attorney's Award for Exception Performance.

Besides giving the teenagers probations, Briggs also ordered them not to contact each other again, or linger anywhere in DC beyond their school, family, and work obligations. She also shared her hope that the assailants learn from their stint while on probation, New York Post reports.

​ Edward "Big Balls" Coristine warned his assailants of being "ready for the consequences"

​After Kendra Briggs handed out her judgement, Edward Coristine, who had joined the hearing via a video link, reportedly told the assailants:

"I hope you can figure things out and be ready for the consequences."

"Big Balls" then thanked the court and officers for their quick work, before signing off. The vicious attack he faced in DC - just a mile away from the White House - came two month ago, on the night of August 3. Coristine was with his girlfriend when a group of 10 teenagers attempted to carjack their car.

Trying to protect his girlfriend from the attackers, Coristine tried to fight them off, and incurred a broken nose and a concussion in the process. The 19-year-old was former employee of the DOGE.

​