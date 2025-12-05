20 best Celebrity-Brand collaborations of 2025

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - AUGUST 28: (L-R) Sabrina Carpenter, Taylor Swift and Rosé attend the 2022 Republic Records VMA Afterparty at The Fleur Room on August 28, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images for Republic Records)

2025 has been a year of surprising collaborations. Another trend that has been exciting this year is the partnership between celebrities and large companies in the fashion, technology, sports, beauty and lifestyle sectors. Such partnerships suggest that popular celebrities and businesses integrate creativity, relate with their followers and be creative in advertising. We are going to explore 20 excellent pairings of this year.

Top 20 Celebrity-Brand collaborations 2025

1. Harley-Davidson and Doom: The Dark Ages

Harley-Davidson joined forces with Bethesda to design a custom Sportster S motorbike inspired by the game Doom: The Dark Ages. The exclusive bike debuted during the Sydney launch event in May and became a sought-after collector’s piece.

2. Louis Vuitton and Takashi Murakami

Louis Vuitton marked 20 years of working with Japanese artist Takashi Murakami. The new collection they launched featured items such as bags, scarves, sneakers and skateboards.

Zendaya was the face of the campaign.

3. Formula 1 x KitKat

In 2025, Formula 1 partnered with KitKat to create a global partnership. They introduced co-branded packaging and ran social media campaigns. Sergio Perez appeared in posts enjoying KitKats during breaks in races.

4. Disney x Bath & Body Works

Disney joined forces with Bath & Body Works to launch a princess-inspired collection. This line featured 85 items, including body lotions, candles and lip glosses. The launch also had exclusive in-store events and special packaging.

5. Sabrina Carpenter Teams Up with Dunkin’

Sabrina Carpenter and Dunkin’ worked together to create a Strawberry Shortcake Iced Latte, special donuts and unique packaging. They also included playlists in the stores that featured her popular songs.

6. Ariana Grande Partners with Swarovski

Ariana Grande joined forces with Swarovski to create a capsule collection that mixes her unique style with the brand’s crystal designs. This collaboration aims to appeal to younger customers.

7. Foxconn Joins Forces with Mitsubishi

Foxconn collaborated with Mitsubishi to design a sporty electric crossover. This partnership combines advanced technology with car manufacturing to attract tech-savvy individuals seeking connected, smart vehicles.

8. Fenty Beauty Links with New York Liberty

Rihanna’s Fenty Beauty teamed up with the WNBA’s New York Liberty to become their official beauty partner. They featured their logos on warm-up outfits and shooting shirts, and also hosted events at the arena.

9. Argent and Margaux

Argent and Margaux have collaborated to produce stylish yet comfortable work shoes designed for professional women. Their line was based on the combination of style and practicality.

10. Crumbl and Kardashian-Jenner

Crumbl Cookies collaborated with the Kardashian-Jenners to design special desserts. This collaboration generated hype on social media and attracted more customers to their shops.

11. Kim Kardashian's SKIMS and Nike

Kim Kardashian's SKIMS collaborated with Nike to create NikeSKIMS. This sportswear brand was meant to combine both performance attributes and trendy fashions.

12. Megan Thee Stallion Teams Up With Chicas Divertidas Tequila

Megan Thee Stallion also helped launch a premium tequila brand. She also contributed her vibrant character to Chicas Divertidas by designing a gimmicky line of drinks that are ideal for parties.

13. Issa Rae and Stuart Weitzman

Stuart Weitzman has introduced the first line of sunglasses, featuring Issa Rae. The line centered on the concept of the Modern Mogul, combining business acumen with fashionable eyewear.

14. Eiza González Collaborates With David Yurman

David Yurman chose Eiza González to represent its Cable collection for Spring 2025. The luxury jewelry line puts a spotlight on expert craftsmanship and creative designs.

15. Dua Lipa x YSL Beauty

Dua Lipa took the spotlight in YSL Beauty’s “Make Me Blush” campaign. The campaign targeted younger audiences using bold and vibrant visuals inspired by her global impact in music.

16. Zendaya Teams Up with Louis Vuitton

Zendaya helped Louis Vuitton maintain its modern, luxurious appeal as a global ambassador. She brought Hollywood glamour while preserving the brand’s classic heritage.

17. SKIMS and ROSÉ Collaboration

SKIMS worked with K-pop sensation ROSÉ to launch a Valentine’s Day collection. The partnership combined body-positive style with international music influence to connect with markets in both the U.S. and Asia.

18. Olivia Rodrigo Partners with Lancôme

Lancôme partnered with Olivia Rodrigo to showcase products like Idôle Power Eau de Parfum Intense. She brought Gen Z attention to the high-end cosmetics label.

19. Venus Williams and Dior Beauty

Venus Williams teamed up with Dior Beauty to showcase their new anti-aging Capture line. This partnership brought together top-tier sports talent and high-end skincare.

20. Post Malone and OREO

OREO has partnered with Post Malone on a special-edition cookie, merging pop and classic snack goods to attract both fans and collectors.

This list of celebrity-brand partnerships for 2025 will demonstrate the effectiveness of integrating star power with innovative marketing approaches across various industries and can serve as a foundation for future partnerships.