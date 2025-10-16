What happened to Micah Smith? GoFundMe raises over $52,000 for hero Utah father following mountain tragedy

Micah Smith and his children were stranded at Big Cottonwood Canyon on Saturday night (Image via James Roh for The Washington Post via Getty Images)

A GoFundMe campaign dedicated to Utah native Micah Smith and his family went live recently, raising over $52,000.

The fundraiser aims to support the father of three, who was left stranded in Big Cottonwood Canyon with his children during a storm. According to the Salt Lake County Sheriff's Office, Micah Smith went on a hike near the Broads Fork Trail area on Saturday, October 11. He was accompanied by his eight-year-old daughter and two sons, aged 2 and 4.

Later, the authorities reported the group of four missing and initiated search and rescue operations in collaboration with the Utah Department of Public Safety and LifeFlight. The Salt Lake County Sheriff's Office confirmed that the rescue party found Micah Smith and his children by Sunday morning. The authorities hospitalized the father and his kids after they were stranded overnight.

UPDATE: Family Rescued in Big Cottonwood Canyon

On Saturday, Oct. 11, 31-year-old Micah Smith and his three children — ages 2, 4, and 8 — went missing while hiking near the Broads Fork Trail.

Search and Rescue teams, with help from DPS Aero Bureau and Life Flight, found the… pic.twitter.com/dyVgIA9HqO — Heidi Hatch KUTV (@tvheidihatch) October 14, 2025

ABC4 reported that Smith's daughter was discharged, while his two-year-old son was in stable condition. The outlet confirmed that the four-year-old’s condition was said to be critical, while Micah was stable. His brother, Zechariah Smith, confirmed via GoFundMe that the 31-year-old suffered third-degree frostbite. He also confirmed that Micah’s son Ezra was being kept alive by a heart and lung bypass machine.

Zechariah hailed his brother as a hero for sacrificing himself in a bid to protect his children in the freezing temperatures, while they were stranded.

Community rallies behind Micah Smith and his family as their GoFundMe raises over $52,000

Zechariah created a fundraiser to support his brother, who had been stranded on a mountain with his children during a storm a few days prior. Smith described Micah as “a good dad” and urged the readers to contribute to the campaign.

Within its first four days of launch, Micah Smith's GoFundMe has raised over $52,000, with more than 320 donations. Later, Zechariah acknowledged the community's support and thanked everyone for their donations. He also asked everyone to pray for Ezra, while providing an update on Micah’s health. Zechariah wrote:

“Micah is improving as well. Yesterday he got to go see the boys and walk around a little (even with 3rd degree frostbite!) He’s a tough guy and won’t let his injuries keep him from his children. We’re hoping for a full recovery for him, but it’s still early to tell.”

Previously, Smith’s family issued a statement addressing the situation and seeking privacy. They said on Tuesday (via ABC4 Utah):

“We appreciate the outpouring of concern from the community. Our hearts are broken by what has happened, and our focus now is on ensuring that Micah, Samantha, and their children receive the support and love they need to heal. The kids are continuing to recover and your deepest prayers are appreciated.”

The statement mentioned Micah Smith being the sole provider for his family and urged the supporters to contribute via GoFundMe. The Smith family also expressed their gratitude to the “Search and Rescue teams, emergency responders, and the medical staff” and thanked the community members for their ongoing support.