Krispy Kreme Halloween 2025 menu: Items, prices, and more to know

Krispy Kreme launched its Halloween 2025 lineup with donuts made to celebrate the spooky season. The assortment is named Trick or Treat! The donut line is available in a Halloween box, and it was released on October 6. These donuts are available in stores or can be ordered to be picked up, delivered, or ordered via the Krispy Kreme app and site.

This new lineup brings four fresh donut creations to the table:

The Candy Bag Doughnut

The Candy Bag Doughnut's price is $2.69. It is filled with creamy Cookies & Kreme, has a chocolate icing layer, crunchy pieces of silver cookies on the top, purple buttercream, and a small Haunted House topping.

" Every bite is a celebration of the fun, indulgent spirit of the season, making it the perfect centerpiece for Halloween parties, haunted gatherings, or a spooky snack break," Krispy Kreme wrote on its official site about the doughnut.

Cookies and Skreme

"A twist of purple buttercreme flavored icing adds a ghostly touch, while a spooky Haunted House piece sits atop, making this doughnut as eerie as it is irresistible. Get it while you can before this spooky treat vanishes soon," says Krispy Kreme website.

Jack-O-Lantern

Jack-O-Lantern's price is $2.69. Orange buttercream frosting is used to decorate the doughnut, and a green icing stem is applied, making the doughnut look like a small pumpkin dessert.

"Jack-O-Lantern face pieces and topped with a green icing stem, it’s the pumpkin-inspired delight you’ve been waiting for," Krispy Kreme's official site wrote.

Spooky Sprinkle

Spooky Sprinkle's price is $2.39. One of the traditional Original Glazed doughnuts is topped with a layer of green frosting and Halloween colored sprinkles.

"Light, fluffy, and perfectly sweet, this limited-edition doughnut is the perfect way to satisfy your Halloween cravings, whether you're hosting a haunted gathering or enjoying a solo snack in the dark," says Krispy Kreme's website.

witch, please... i'll take a dozen!

🎃 Jack-o-Lantern

🍬The Candy Bag

💚Spooky Sprinkle

🌙 Cookies & Skreme House

which one are you excited to try? pic.twitter.com/t8A5GH6Var — Krispy Kreme (@krispykreme) October 6, 2025

Krispy Kreme’s Halloween donuts join seasonal menu trends

Krispy Kreme tries to attract more customers during the holiday season with their Halloween doughnuts. Special seasonal products are items that are frequently used by restaurants and stores to attract more attention and generate sales in crowded markets. These are temporary Krispy Kreme donuts that appeal to regular consumers and those who want to have fun during Halloween.

The donuts are available at Krispy Kreme outlets around the United States. Customers can choose to pick them up or have them delivered. The company offers to taste the donuts of the Halloween theme and their festive packaging to enter the holiday spirit.

Krispy Kreme is not the only restaurant that is rewriting their menu with specials in season. Taco Bell also brings back its Crispy Chicken meals with RedHot Diablo sauce, and Frank and Popeyes are adding Cajun-style turkey seasoned ahead of time for Thanksgiving. These holiday-themed menu excites people and make the celebration more unique.