Is Krispy Kreme going out of business? Viral rumor debunked

AUSTIN, TEXAS - FEBRUARY 13: The exterior of a Krispy Kreme store is seen on February 13, 2024 in Austin, Texas. Krispy Kreme Inc. today announced expected double-digit price increases in response to commodities and labor cost pressures. The Charlotte, North Carolina-based company's stock price fell by as much as 10% earlier after earnings guidance for the full year missed analysts' estimates. (Photo by Brandon Bell/Getty Images)

Social media has been abuzz lately with rumors that Krispy Kreme could be shutting down permanently. The speculation started when it was announced that the company was terminating a relationship with McDonald's and was facing a series of financial difficulties.

These updates were immediately perceived by many fans as a bad omen for the future of a popular doughnut brand and raised alarm and numerous online discussions on the platforms. In spite of all the fuss, the company still remains in business and is promising customers that it will live on.



Even though Krispy Kreme has some big changes and faces some business issues, no one can say for sure that the company will close down soon.

Krispy Kreme rumors spread online, but the company remains open

Amid a lot of talk on social media, rumors have been going around that Krispy Kreme might close soon. Even though the well-known doughnut shop has had financial issues and just ended its work with McDonald's, it's still open and changing how it works.

Reportedly, the news that spread about the shop is shutting down isn't true. Krispy Kreme is now putting more work into growing its stores and changing its setup to get better at what it does. The company itself hasn't confirmed anything about its closing down yet!

What do the netizens say?

As soon as the news got out on the web, many people started talking about it on social media sites. They were all trying to figure out if the news was real. A lot of them felt worried and could not believe that Krispy Kreme might close down. Some went to look for real proof right away.

The talk moved fast over X (formerly Twitter), Reddit, and TikTok. It turned into a hot topic as fans of the well-loved doughnut shop talked about whether the news was true or not.

Here are some fans' reactions:

"Nooo! Not Krispy Kreme! Someone must save it like the twinkee," a user commented.

Someone couldn't believe the news and commented with a screenshot: