Candace Owens claims Kanye West sent her a package and told her to release information about threats he received if anything happens to him

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - NOVEMBER 22: Candace Owens is seen on set of "Candace" on November 22, 2021 in Nashville, Tennessee. The show will air on Tuesday, November 23, 2021. (Photo by Jason Davis/Getty Images)

On Wednesday, October 8, Candace Owens conducted a livestream from her YouTube channel, the clip of which is still available there. In the video, Owens opened up on a plethora of topics including Charlie Kirk's assassination and details related to the same. Meanwhile, she also touched on some details related to rapper Kanye West.

Owens claimed that the rapper had sent her a package and requested her to release the information about some alleged threats that he was receiving, in case something happened to him. At one point in the video, Candace Owens said,

"Never too late to say that Kanye was right. Kanye said that in order to be free you had to violate these contracts you had to recognize that your voice is being controlled and Kanye did just that it was really an act of bravery to free himself."

She further went about claiming that the people apparently "torturing" Kanye and the ones "torturing" Charlie Kirk would be the first one to eulogize if Kanye West died today. Candace continued,

"I feel that I think it's important to share that information as Kanye sent me all the messages people who were threatening him, I have them all..."

As of now, Kanye West has not reacted to these claims by Candace Owens.

Explaining the relationship between Candace Owens and Kanye West

This wouldn't be the first time Candace Owens was heard talking about rapper Kanye West, aka Ye. In May 2025, Candace revealed the reason behind her choice to always defend the rapper. At the time, Candace made an appearance on The Jason Lee Show and spoke about the same. On the show, Candace Owens said,

"I will always love Ye. I will always defend him because I think he did one of the bravest things in speaking about what happened to him and the questions were never answered about what Harley Pasternak did to him that night."

Candace even described Kanye as a misunderstood individual. According to her, his struggles stemmed from his unresolved trauma relating to a disturbing instance involving his former trainer, Harley Pasternak.

For the unversed, the disturbing incident that Owens was talking about happened back in 2016. At the time, Ye was apparently admitted in a hospital after a couple of strange and erratic public appearances. According to the reports, since then the rapper released some text messages allegedly from Harley who threatened to get him instituitonalized.

Candace Owens blamed this incident as the reason that put a major impact on Kanye's behavior. Owens said,

"Kanye was Kanye then Harley Pasternak took him to his house and got an ambulance and had him drugged and admitted that in a text message."

She additionally stated that she had several questions about what actually happened to the rapper at the time. The Vibe reported that Candace Owens' opinion and support to Kanye has seemingly overlooked the statements and behavior showcased by the rapper on public platforms including social media.

The latest stream by Candace Owens where she cited Kanye West while talking about Charlie Kirk have been gaining traction on social media.