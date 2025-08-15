“"Mystery house filling" sound vaguely ominous” — Internet reacts to upcoming launch of Krispy Kreme Harry Potter-themed doughnuts

Krispy Kreme Doughnuts store sign (Photo by Peter Dazeley/Getty Images)

Doughnut brand Krispy Kreme has announced limited-edition Harry Potter-themed doughnuts. The treat would be available for sale starting Monday, August 18, 2025.

It will feature five flavors, each inspired by the beloved Hogwarts houses, and a surprise Sorting Hat mystery filling. In addition to the doughnuts, the promotion will also include the Golden Snitch latte. The limited edition treats will be available at participating stores in the U.S. and Canada through September 14.

Krispy Kreme is releasing five limited-edition Harry Potter doughnuts



The Sorting Hat doughnut features a mystery house filling pic.twitter.com/WnRKvTdPyW — Dexerto (@Dexerto) August 14, 2025

As news of the promotion went viral, internet users were quick to react. One commented:

""Mystery house filling" sound vaguely ominous."

Many expressed their excitement.

"I can’t wait for this donut to tell me what house I’m in," one wrote.

"The Sorting Hat doughnut is a masterstroke," another added.

"Hmmm these look great!" a fan noted.

Others were more skeptical about the promotion.

"Bro people will just keep getting obese," one commented.

"They can try all they want. Original Glaze will beat any topping they try to put on," another chimed in.

"2 diabetes for Gryffindor," a user quipped.

More about the Krispy Kreme x Harry Potter limited edition promotion

In a press release, Krispy Kreme announced the flavors, each inspired by the houses at the beloved wizarding school in the Harry Potter universe. The Gryffindor doughnut would feature an unglazed treat filled with cookie butter-flavored creme dipped in red icing. It is topped off by stripes of yellow icing, a Biscoff cookie crumble, and the house crest.

Meanwhile, the Slytherin one includes swirls of chocolate and vibrant green buttercream atop an Original Glazed doughnut. Notably, the chocolate frosting will be covered in a brown cookie sugar blend to add a "delightful crunch" to every bite. A house crest will top off the entire treat.

The Hufflepuff-themed one features an unglazed shell filled with brown butter toffee-flavored custard and dipped in golden yellow icing. Black chocolate drizzle, a crunchy cookie topping, and the trademark badger crest adorn this treat.

The Ravenclaw one sees an Original Glazed doughnut dipped in blueberry-flavored icing, topped off with sprinkles and the house crest.

Meanwhile, the Sorting Hat Doughnut is a soft, unglazed shell filled with surprise house-colored creme and dipped in rich chocolate-flavored icing. Gold stars, gold shimmer sugar, and a Sorting Hat will adorn this doughnut.

A special Golden Snitch Latte, described as "a rich caramel toffee-inspired latte, topped with whipped cream, Biscoff cookie crumble, and a sprinkle of golden shimmer sugar," will also be available during the promotion.

Talking to WSPA, Alison Holder, the Chief Brand and Product Officer for Krispy Kreme, explained:

"We’re channeling the beloved magic of Harry Potter and the Houses of Hogwarts for a collection that is truly bewitching But the magic is fleeting, and so are these doughnuts, so don’t miss your chance to try them!"

Per Krispy Kreme, boxes of 12 and six assorted doughnuts will be available at retailers like Walmart, Kroger, Publix, and Stater Brothers. Further, on August 23, participating stores will give away a free Original Glazed doughnut to anyone who reps their favorite Hogwarts house.