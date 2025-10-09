Should you stand during 'God Bless America'? Internet divided over video of Bad Bunny sitting during Irving Berlin's song at New York Yankees game

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - AUGUST 26: Bad Bunny attends Columbia Pictures' "Caught Stealing" premiere at Regal Union Square on August 26, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images)

On Tuesday night (October 7), Bad Bunny was one of the courtside watchers in the Yankee Stadium as the New York Yankees played against Toronto Blue Jays in the ongoing American League Division Series (ALDS) Games.

During the 7th inning stretch of the game, the rendition of God Bless America prompted all watchers to stand up and sing along, with the exception of Bad Bunny - born Benito Antonio Martinez Ocasio.

In a video clip that's since been going viral on social media, the Puerto Rican singer is seen firmly seated as others are standing and singing the patriotic song. It has attracted mixed reactions from the netizens. Some of them debated whether or not it was alright for Benito to remain seated during the song.

"that's treason. bad bunny needs to be jailed for this." - commented an X user.

"Sittig during a song doesn't define someone's entire character or talent. Let's separate art from these manufactured controversies." - replied another.

"Making bad bunny seem cool as hell!" - posted a third one.

Meanwhile, others argued about God Bless America itself. Some claimed that it wasn't the US's national anthem, and others countered with standing during national anthem not being a constitutional requirement.

"This is not the national anthem of the United States, The Star-Spangled Banner is. You only have to stand up for the anthem." - wrote a fourth netizen.

"That's our national anthem now?" - questionned a fifth one.

"it's almost like it's a first amendment right to stand or not for the national anthem." - added a sixth user.

For the unversed, God Bless America is not the country's national anthem, which is why standing or not when it plays is a matter of personal choice. And even if the national anthem is played, it is a traditional expectation to stand, and not a legal requirement.

​ Bad Bunny has been receiving backlash from many over his Super Bowl gig, including the President

The reason why Bad Bunny's decision not to stand during God Bless America has become such a big deal over social media is because of his upcoming headlining gig at the 2026 Super Bowl Halftime show.

The Puerto Rican singer has been receiving a strong backlash over the gig, with even President Trump joining the long line of his critics.

According to Entertainment Weekly, during his phonecall interview with NewsMax's Greg Kelly on Monday (October 6), Trump was asked about his opinion of Bad Bunny being the 2026 Halftime headliner.

In his response, the President said:

"I've never heard of him. I don't know who he is. I don't know why they're doing it. It's crazy. And then they blame it on some promoter they hired to pick up entertainment — I think it's absolutely ridiculous."

It is Jay-Z's Roc Nation which is responsible for choosing entertainers for Hafltime festivities every year.