Who is Joe Tippett? All about the actor married to singer Sara Bareilles

Joe Tippett and Sara Bareilles (Image via Instagram/@sarabareilles)

Sara Bareilles has married Joe Tippett. The singer announced the news in an Instagram post on Tuesday, October 7, accompanied by a series of pictures from their nuptials.

"We did a big thing. I will just say I love this man and I love the community who came to hold us up. I am feeling so lucky and so grateful.❤️" she wrote in the caption.

The first picture features the couple kissing, with Sara holding a colorful bouquet, while the other images show them celebrating their marriage surrounded by loved ones.

The comment section of the post was flooded with well-wishes for the couple.

"Aww.. how beautiful! A wedding so fitting of you two beautiful souls. Congratulations! 🥂" one user wrote.

"Gorrrrgeous. Congratulations! Wishing you all the love and happiness!" another user remarked.

Ahead of their marriage, Tippett shared a post on Instagram, writing:

"Marrying My Best Friend Today. May We All Be So Lucky."

Renowned actress Reese Witherspoon also expressed her excitement for the couple's marriage, writing:

"AHHHH! I love this love story 💕"

Born on March 1, 1982, in Damascus, Montgomery County, Maryland, USA, Joe Tippett is an actor who made his Broadway debut in Airline Highway in 2015. He later played the role in the American Repertory Theater production of Waitress, per People Magazine.

He has also appeared on several TV Shows and movies, including Rise, Patsy & Loretta, Mare of Easttown, The Morning Show, and American Primeval.

In an interview with Broadway Buzz, Joe shared that his "brother got me into theater when they were shorthanded for the school production of Bye Bye Birdie. I was just picking up girls—lifting them, not hitting on them. Well, maybe a little of both."

He added that he began taking acting seriously when he got a full tuition scholarship to West Virginia University. However, he dropped out of college "because I was also taking drinking very seriously. My BAC was higher than my GPA."

According to the MoCoShow, Joe also played football for Damascus High School in Damascus, MD.

"I could've gone to college on an athletic scholarship, but I'd started dabbling in theatre and became interested in that," Joe told StageBuddy in March 2017.

When did Joe Tippett and Sara Bareilles meet?

According to People Magazine, Joe Tippett and Sara Bareilles met while working together on the 2007 film Waitress. Later in 2017, the couple was spotted together at the opening night of All the Fine Boys.

Subsequently, on January 1, 2023, Bareilles announced her engagement with Joe on an Instagram post.

"Yes to marrying this man. It’s an easy, earned, relaxed YES. @joetipps you are exactly who I want. The more I know you the more I know I love you…and you have introduced me to parts of myself I was afraid to love. And now I love ME more because of you. So really this is all about me. Just kidding. What a gift you are. Let the games begin. Onward into absolutely everything with you. ❤️" she wrote.

Stay tuned for more updates.