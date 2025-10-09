What happened with Selena Gomez and Francia Raisa? History explained as kidney donor reveals Benny Blanco wedding snub

Francia Raisa and Selena Gomez (Image via Instagram/@selenagomez)

Francia Raisa recently weighed in on longtime friend Selena Gomez's marriage to Benny Blanco.

Days before the Wolves singer got married to Benny Blanco on September 27, Francia, who was notably absent from the nuptials, was interviewed by Univision’s Primer Impacto. During the interview on September 25, she claimed she is aware of her marriage, adding:

"I'm very happy for her."

She also spoke highly of Benny Blanco in a February 2024 interview with US Weekly, stating:

"He's the best. I got to meet him. He's really wonderful and super funny. I love them together. When I first met him, he wore a Dora the Explorer jacket. I was like, 'I like you.'"

For those unaware, Raisa donated her kidney to Selena in 2017 as she was struggling with health issues from lupus.

In an Instagram post dated September 14, 2017, Selena shared a picture of herself in a hospital bed alongside Francia, expressing gratitude for her friend.

"There aren't words to describe how I can possibly thank my beautiful friend Francia Raisa. She gave me the ultimate gift and sacrifice by donating her kidney to me. I am incredibly blessed. I love you so much sis," she said.

In a 2013 interview with Latina, Francia revealed that she first met Gomez in 2007 during a charity event organized by Disney and ABC Family (now Freeform), per People Magazine.

"Selena and I were in the same group and we just clicked," she said.

However, the two allegedly drifted apart in 2022. During that time, Gomez described Taylor Swift as her "only friend in the industry" in an interview with Rolling Stone.

"I never fit in with a cool group of girls that were celebrities. My only friend in the industry really is Taylor [Swift], so I remember feeling like I didn’t belong."

In response, Francia reportedly commented "Interesting" under an Instagram post that featured the singer's quote. She later deleted the comment.

Meanwhile, in an interview with USA Today, published on December 28, 2023, Francis shared that they "hadn't spoken much in six years. However, she clarified that they never "had beef with each other."

"Then when you come back together, you're better people. She and I are still getting to know each other again. And obviously, you know, I gave the girl a kidney so everyone felt a certain way and I was asked for years and years and years, 'Do you regret it?' and I was like, 'No, the relationship has always been there.' There was just a tiff," she added.

Francia Raisa dismisses rumors about her alleged feud with Selena Gomez.

In the aforementioned interview with Univision's Primer Impacto, Francia Raisa also addressed rumors about feeling "angry" and "disgusted" with Selena Gomez for smoking after her kidney transplant.

"Well, right now you’re asking me is nonsense that has been in the media and there are too many rumors. I’ve never said anything. When that rumor came out that I had gotten angry or something like that because [Gomez] was smoking, I wasn’t aware of those rumors," Raisa said.

She continued:

"So, what you’re asking me are rumors. No one knows what’s going on, and neither she nor I are talking about it. One day, maybe we will address it."

Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco revealed their marriage in a series of Instagram pictures, captioned 9.27.25.