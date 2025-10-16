Nicki Minaj calls Britney Spears' ex-husband Kevin Federline a "b*tch" in response to pop singer's tweet accusing him of "gaslighting" her

ATLANTA, GEORGIA - DECEMBER 14: Nicki Minaj performs onstage during iHeartRadio Power 96.1's Jingle Ball 2023 at State Farm Arena on December 14, 2023 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Derek White/Getty Images for iHeartRadio)

As the release of Britney Spears' ex-husband, Kevin Federline's memoir nears, the singer has finally responded to the disturbing incidences its snippets reveal and the light they paint her in.

For the unversed, Federline's memoir, You Thought You Knew, will release next week, on October 21, and is expected to contain never-heard-before details of his marriage with Spears and the co-parenting relationship they shared following their divorce in 2007 (after three years of marriage).

On Thursday, October 16, Spears tweeted about the "constant gaslighting" she was facing from Federline, claiming how it was "exhausting" for her.

Nicki Minaj has a message for Britney Spears’ ex Kevin Federline:



“B*TCH WHEN I CATCH U” pic.twitter.com/pfLdoyl0uu — Buzzing Pop (@BuzzingPop) October 16, 2025

The tweet, which has since received over 3 million views, was also retweeted by Nicki Minaj. In the since-deleted tweet, the rapper wrote:

"KEVIN FEDERLINE BI**H WHEN I CATCH U"

This isn't the first time Minaj has shown her support for Britney Spears publicly. Three years ago, when Spears wrote an apologetic note about her dancing videos online, the Barbie rapper was quick to come to her defense in the comments, writing:

"Not the best dancer? BRITNEY! PUT YOUR CROWN BACK ON & LEAVE IT THERE BABY!!!!!! You ARE the best dancer!!! Settled that, what’s next?"

The two artists have collaborated alongside Kesha in 2011, for the remix of Britney's single Till the World Ends.

Nicki Minaj might reportedly lose her $20 million LA home

Nicki Minaj at risk of losing $20M Los Angeles home over assault debt battle https://t.co/u3iv3AUOmM pic.twitter.com/om6CgTS6Ws — Page Six (@PageSix) October 14, 2025

Earlier this week, Nicki Minaj made headlines of an exclusive US Weekly report, which claimed that the rapper's mansion in Los Angeles can be sold off to compensate the unpaid debt.

Per the media outlet, the debt is owed to Thomas Weidenmuller, who filed an assault lawsuit against Minaj's husband, Kenneth Petty, in 2019.

After having won the suit, Weidenmuller received $503K from the couple. However, last week, on October 6, he asked the court to sell her LA home in order for him to collect the rest of the money they owed him.

The former security guard of Nicki's told the court:

"The property’s current fair market value is appraised at $20 million, yielding approximately $6 million in equity beyond the lien and exemption. That amount is more than sufficient to satisfy the judgment, plus accrued interest and enforcement costs."

Meanwhile, Weidenmuller's lawyer said in court that while forcing Nicki to sell her home is "regrettable," it is the result of her own "intransignence in not making payment".

He further added that the Anaconda rapper was the highest paid female rap star in the world, with a net worth of about $150-190 million, saying:

"There is little doubt that she is highly capable of paying the judgment in full and, yet, she has refused to do so despite multiple written requests for payment and levies served upon several of her suspected creditors."

Weidenmuller's lawsuit claimed that Kennteth Petty struck him in the face, which led to be hospitalised after he incurred severe jaw injuries.