Clay Travis and Link Lauren call out Joy Behar's claims that Republicans are afraid to come on 'The View,' say they will happily appear on the show

NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 24: (AFP OUT) (L-R) Whoopi Goldberg, Barbara Walters, U.S. President Barack Obama, first lady Michelle Obama, Joy Behar, Sherri Shepherd, Elisabeth Hasselbeck pose for a photo on the set of The View on ABC-TV September 24, 2012 in New York City. Obama is in New York to attend the United Nations General Assembly. (Photo by Allan Tannenbaum-Pool/Getty Images)

According to reports by Outkick, a study revealed that last summer, The View did not have a single conservative guest. Meanwhile, several members of the Democratic Party have appeared on the show, including Jasmine Crockett, Joe and Jill Biden, Hakeem Jeffries, and Sen. Tammy Duckworth.

On Wednesday, The View co-host Joy Behar pointed out an apparent reason behind this situation. She claimed that Republicans were scared of coming on the show. She said on the show,

"I think we should have more Republicans on the show... They're scared of us."

This prompted some responses from a few prominent faces. Outkick founder Clay Travis took to X and called this claim by Behar a "lie." He additionally stated that he would be happy to appear on the show. In the tweet, he wrote,

"Joy Behar says Republicans are afraid to come on The View. This is a lie. I'm happy to come by for a visit. @BuckSexton is too. Where is our invite? Look forward to it!"

In a follow-up tweet, Travis even shared a screenshot of an email allegedly sent by their producer to the team of The View. The email suggested that the conservative radio host was up for going on the show as a guest last July. Meanwhile, Link Lauren also called out the claims by Behar. Lauren tweeted,

"The View says Republicans are "scared" to come on the show. That's a lie. I'd come on tomorrow and go toe-to-toe with the women. I think it’s time for a man on the panel..."

The View recently had been in headlines after Cheryl Hines appeared as a guest on Tuesday

While The View hosts had been discussing the absence of Republican guests, they had Cheryl Hines on Tuesday. For the unversed, Hines is the wife of Robert F. Kennedy Jr., the current U.S. Secretary of Health and Human Services. The hosts asked multiple questions about her husband to Hines.

Hines opened up about her husband's journey from being a presidential candidate in 2024 to becoming a prominent face in the Trump administration. Cheryl Hines claimed that both RFK Jr. and President Trump "have a lot of common goals." She said,

"For Bobby to, in the course of a year and a half, two years, go from a Democrat to now working with President Trump − that's a leap. But also it's a leap of faith."

Hosts Whoopi Goldberg and Sunny Hostin even questioned RFK Jr.'s qualifications, considering the position that he holds in the administration. Goldberg pointed out that he was neither a medical professional nor a doctor. Goldberg continued,

"And often times when he's talking, often times when he's speaking, he is speaking not with the best information that we can get."

Meanwhile, Hines happened to defend her husband and justify his position by highlighting his career as an environmental lawyer. She said that he had sued companies because they were causing health problems.

As far as the latest tweets by Clay Travis and Link Lauren, viewers are now eager to see if these Republicans will ever be seen on The View.