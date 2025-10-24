Fact Check: Did Jennifer Hudson and Whoopi Goldberg have a fight on The View? Viral post debunked

: Whoopi Goldberg attends the "Billy Joel: And So It Goes" Opening Night Premiere at Beacon Theatre on June 04, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Tribeca Festival)

Whoopi Goldberg did not feud with Jennifer Hudson on The View. The viral claim says Whoopi Goldberg shouted “get her off my stage” and that Hudson stormed out. No ABC clip matches that description and no reputable outlet reports it.

The footage being recycled is from November 13, 2024 during Whoopi Goldberg’s 69th-birthday show when she held up a wheel of cheese with her face on it and cohost Sara Haines did a playful walk-off before returning to hug her.

Coverage at the time is clear about what aired and it did not involve Hudson. False stories about The View circulate often and fact-checkers have addressed similar hoaxes. Jennifer Hudson has appeared on The View in the past including January 17, 2022 while promoting Respect yet there is no recent episode resembling the rumor.

This article answers the headline, the context around “Did Jennifer Hudson walk off The View,” and what the birthday segment actually showed.

Episode receipts: Who was on set and when Jennifer Hudson actually appeared

Scheduling notes show what did air that week. Wednesday November 13, 2024 was the birthday show with “Whoopi’s Favorite Things” and Thursday November 14 featured a performance from the cast of Annie. That aligns with press coverage of the cheese bit and explains why fans saw a comedy segment instead of a clash.

For context on recent coverage, Entertainment Weekly documented Whoopi Goldberg managing a long ovation for Jennifer Lopez this year which shows the show’s normal cadence of celebrity moments and crowd control not guest blow-ups.

Finally the date often cited for Hudson’s actual booking is Monday January 17, 2022 when The View honored Martin Luther King Jr Day and Jennifer Hudson promoted Respect. That is three years before the birthday clip in question and unrelated to the rumor about Jennifer Hudson and Whoopi Goldberg The View.

What the Whoopi Goldberg viral post claims and why it’s false

The claim is that Whoopi Goldberg ordered security to remove Jennifer Hudson and that a dramatic walk-off followed. There is no ABC segment like that and no credible report confirming it. The only walk-off seen in the circulating clip is Sara Haines jokingly leaving and then returning during Whoopi Goldberg’s birthday cheese bit, she said jokingly after fake leaving the show, "Nevermind." Sara Haines quipped “and eat Whoopi Goldberg” as the segment wrapped and the studio laughed which undercuts any notion of a feud.

False View storylines trend frequently. Reuters has recently knocked down multiple hoaxes about the show including claims that Elon Musk acquired ABC and fired the cast and a spliced parody clip presented as real. That pattern explains how the Hudson rumor spread despite a lack of evidence.

What actually aired scene by scene: November 13, 2024 birthday segment

The episode was The View’s 69th-birthday celebration for Whoopi Goldberg featuring a “Whoopi’s Favorite Things” bit on set. Whoopi Goldberg presented a giant cheese wheel engraved with her face. Whoopi Goldberg stated,

“I like to be eaten from time to time”

which prompted laughter and a playful walk-off from Sara Haines who quickly returned to hug her. Haines said,

“I always wanted my face on cheese”

Which frames the gag as comedy not conflict. The beat continued with a tongue-in-cheek button. Whoopi Goldberg began to close the segment with a giveaway line and Haines cut in with “and eat Whoopi Goldberg” after which Whoopi Goldberg joked “Nevermind” and moved on. Whoopi Goldberg’s reply,

“That’s right! No — and eat yourself,”

confirming the moment as a comic exchange. No guest confrontation occurred and Jennifer Hudson was not present.

Bottom line:

Whoopi Goldberg did not feud with Hudson on The View. The claim mislabels a light birthday moment as a confrontation. If readers encounter posts asking “Did Jennifer Hudson walk off The View” the answer is no and the available footage and schedules back that up.

