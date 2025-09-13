Who is Damon Imani and was he really on The View? Viral Charlie Kirk response video claim debunked

Damon Imani (Photo: Instagram/@damonimani)

A video of influencer Damon Imani is going viral on social media platforms. In it, he appeared on the popular talk show The View, where he commented on Charlie Kirk's death and called out the panelists of the show.

Damon Imani is an Iranian content creator based in Denmark. Imani is known for making satirical videos, calling out public figures or even netizens for their remarks on US politics.

The 33-year-old often makes videos where he edits himself into The View clips. In his recent viral clip, he edited himself in to share his point of view.

On September 11, 2025, the co-hosts of the talk show discussed Charlie Kirk's murder.

They shared how they disagreed with the assassination and a person getting killed for sharing their opinions. The content creator edited the clips of the episode to make it look like he was present at the show.

The video has gone viral, garnering over 2.5 million views on Instagram and over 6 million views on X.

Imani stated that The View's hosts allegedly conditioned people to go against Donald Trump, comparing him to Hitler, calling his supporters "fascists," "Nazis," and a "danger to society."

He blamed the hosts for supposedly encouraging the left-wing supporters.

Damon Imani then called out Whoopi Goldberg, Hostin, Joy Behar, and Alyssa Farah Griffin, saying they were "acting" and seemingly pretending to be saddened by Charlie Kirk's death.

He claimed liberals were supposedly responsible for the political activist's passing, as they reportedly tried to assassinate Donald Trump, and wanted Elon Musk dead.

"You seriously sit here acting surprised when lunatics who believe your words decide to take matters into their own hands. Your side burn and loot every time things don't go your way. Your side tried to assassinate the President multiple times. Your side burned Teslas all around the country and wanted Elon dead. Your side assassinated Charlie Kirk; your side is currently celebrating it," Damon Imani said.

More details on Damon Imani

The Denmark-based content creator has over 160,000 subscribers on YouTube, more than 488,000 followers on TikTok, nearly 1 million followers on Instagram, and over 330,000 supporters on X.

Damon Imani is also on the Canada-based video-sharing platform Rumble, where he has more than 12,000 followers.

As per his official website, Damon Imani claims that the mainstream media and journalists allegedly "conceal" and "censor" news instead of being authentic.

The influencer claimed that he makes his content to "speak openly and truthfully" and save his audience from the "manipulation."

"The mission of mainstream news media and journalists once centered on reporting the news and uncovering the truth, but in recent years, particularly in the West, this has changed. Now, News coverage is increasingly being used for influence and manipulation," the website stated.

In other news, Charlie Kirk's alleged assassin, Tyler Robinson, was arrested on Friday.

The 22-year-old Utah-based student is reportedly Mormon, and both his parents are registered Republicans.

The case is under FBI investigation, and the authorities are trying to find out the motive behind his alleged actions. Stay tuned for more updates.