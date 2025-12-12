Are Chelley Bissainthe and Ace Greene still together? Reality stars reveal tough decision

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - AUGUST 24: (L-R) Chelley Bissainthe and Ace Greene attend an intimate dinner for Chelley Bissainthe's 28th Birthday with Crown Royal Chocolate at Barlume on August 24, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Craig Barritt/Getty Images for Crown Royal)

Chelley Bissainthe confirmed during a December 12, 2025, appearance on Page Six Radio that she has split from her Love Island USA season 7 co-star Ace Greene. Chelley told hosts Evan Real and Danny Murphy that their separation was a mutual decision, adding that it was a tough situation letting go of their relationship.

"It really was a tough decision for the both of us and very hard to decide, but, you know, when you love someone, sometimes loving someone means letting go," she said. "So I think we just got to that decision."

Chelley, who made her relationship with Ace official in September 2025, said during the interview that she and Ace wanted the relationship to work and still have mutual respect and understanding of each other:

"mutual level of respect and understanding that, you know, we wanted this to work, but sometimes things don't work," she continued, adding, "Couples go through things that are very challenging and sometimes the best thing to do is just, you know, make a decision that needs to be made."

“This is for the best”: Chelley says about her breakup with Ace Greene

Chelley also mentioned during the interview with Danny and Evan how she and Ace had multiple conversations before concluding that a breakup was inevitable. She quipped that her breakup from Ace was for the best:

“We had a lot of conversation, you know, and again, at the end of the day, it was just like a mutual agreement of like, you know what? This is for the best," she said, noting that they "thought about, like, our supporters, our fans and stuff"

When asked to give reasons for their breakup, the reality TV star responded that such details weren’t necessary as she and Ace were on the same page.

The 28-year-old Haitian-American model and day trader concluded that some relationships were fated to only last for a short while. She wished Ace Greene the best and added that she wanted to focus on healing and growth.

Continue reading PRIMETIMER for more informative articles.