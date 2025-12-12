Love Island USA's Chelley Bissainthe confirms split from Ace Greene after six months

Chelley Bissainthe and Ace Greene (Image via Getty)

Chelley Bissainthe and Ace Greene, the couple from Love Island USA Season 7 known as "Chellace," have ended their relationship after six months together.

Bissainthe shared the news on SiriusXM's Page Six Radio on December 12, 2025, describing the split as mutual and difficult. She said,



"Ace and I actually decided to part ways. It really was a tough decision, like, for the both of us, and very hard to decide."​



She went on to explain the reasoning in plain terms, without delving into specifics. Bissainthe stated,



"But, you know, when you love someone, sometimes loving someone means letting go. So I think we just got to that decision."



The pair, who left the Love Island USA villa together in July, had kept fans guessing in recent weeks amid fewer joint appearances and social media posts.​​

Love Island USA Season 7: From Villa sparks to elimination

Chelley Bissainthe and Ace Greene entered Love Island USA Season 7 with a pre-existing acquaintance that shaped their path from the start.

They had met briefly outside a nightclub and exchanged occasional direct messages before filming began in Fiji.

In the first episode, which aired on June 3, 2025, Greene initially coupled up with Amaya but soon gravitated back toward Bissainthe.​

Viewers watched as the two navigated challenges, including Casa Amor, where their bond held firm. In an interview with Variety on June 11, Greene had said,



"It's well known that Chelley and I were familiar with each other before this experience. We had a discussion that went something like, 'I recognize you, and you recognize me, but that doesn't mean we need to couple up immediately. We're here to discover and find our match.’"



Bissainthe echoed the sentiment, saying she wanted to explore connections openly. She remarked,



"It's about discovering and connecting with others. I wanted to explore everyone. I made that clear from the start."​



Accusations of strategy swirled early, with some fans calling their pairing a "scam" for screen time or prizes. Bissainthe addressed this head-on during the season. She said,



"From the very beginning there was an understanding of like our relationship isn't for the press, for the media or anything, like it's because I truly love you, and you truly love me."



Despite the drama, they declared themselves exclusive before elimination.​

On July 11, public votes sent Chelley and Ace home just shy of the Love Island USA Season 7 finale, as fans chose the top four couples. Bissainthe called the exit bittersweet. She said,



"It’s a bittersweet moment, honestly. We got to walk out together, so that means we won. It’s just the feeling of leaving everybody behind. The close friendships that we made, the people that we love so much."



Greene added rooting interest for Villa friends, including Nic and Olandria, as well as Amaya and Bryan.​

Post-Villa life and fading signals

Outside the villa, Chelley Bissainthe and Ace Greene from Love Island USA kept the momentum alive at first.

They attended high-profile events, shared coordinated Halloween outfits, and marked birthdays with public affection.

Access Hollywood caught up with them post-elimination, where they confirmed plans to date beyond Fiji.

Speculation about Love Island USA Beyond the Villa Season 2 cast announcements in November fueled early rumors, as the couple stayed absent from lists.​​

By early fall, joint social media interactions dwindled. Fans noted Greene's comments against Nic and Olandria, once close villa allies, which stirred questions.

No public fights surfaced, but the silence grew louder. Bissainthe later clarified that no external pressure factored in. On Page Six Radio, she said,



"From the outset, we understood that our relationship wasn’t for the media or public scrutiny. It was based on genuine love for each other, yet challenges arise in relationships."​



The breakup decision followed extended talks. Bissainthe explained,



"[There was] a mutual level of respect and understanding that we wanted this to work. But sometimes, things don't work. Couples go through things that are very challenging, and sometimes the best thing to do is make a decision that needs to be made."



She emphasized privacy on the causes and added,



"We had a lot of conversations. At the end of the day, it was just a mutual agreement of, like, this is for the best."​



When pressed for details, Bissainthe held firm. Details about their breakup "aren't really necessary," out of respect, she said, urging fans to see they remain "on the same page."

Greene still hasn't said anything by December 13, 2025. Their time on Love Island USA - fueled by genuine chemistry despite the stress - didn't end with a win, just a low-key breakup.

