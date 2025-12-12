Why was Sarah Dzafce stripped of her Miss Finland crown? Beauty queen dethroned after viral gesture

(Image via Instagram/@sarahdzafce)

Sarah Dzafce has been stripped of her title as the Miss Universe representative for Finland following a controversial racist gesture. The model and entrepreneur had posted a photo on social media weeks after competing at the Miss Universe pageant, where she pulled her eyes back and wrote in the caption:

“When you have to dine out with a Chinese person.”

On December 11, 2025, the Miss Universe Finland organisation announced that the beauty queen title held by Dzafce had been revoked.

"The title of Miss Finland held by Sarah Dzafce has been revoked as of today. This decision is not about a person’s human worth, but about responsibility. When an individual carries a national and international representative role, actions and responsibilities are inseparable."

Dzafce had previously posted a statement on Instagram on December 7, 2025, apologizing to those affected by her actions, adding that it wasn’t her intention to do so:

"I fully understand that my actions have caused ill will in many people and I am deeply sorry for that," she began in her personal statement on Monday, Dec. 8. "I want to apologise especially to those who have been personally affected by this situation. That was not my intention in any way."

“We do not accept racism or discriminatory behaviour in any form”: Miss Universe Finland condemns the actions of former representative Sarah Dzafce

The National organization had earlier notified the general public of its intentions to hold a formal in-person meeting with Dzafce when she returned to the country, as she was absent when the incident took place.

The Miss Finland organisation wrote in a December 10, 2025, statement that any form of racial discrimination was unacceptable:

"The Miss Finland Organisation states clearly and unambiguously that we do not accept racism or discriminatory behaviour in any form."

They added in another statement:

"The content published on the reigning Miss Finland’s social media has been offensive, harmful, and completely against the values of the Miss Finland competition."

Dzaface’s runner-up, Tara Lehtonen, was crowned as the new Miss Finland 2025. The latter has promised "to carry this title with pride and deep respect."

