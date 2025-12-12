Days of Our Lives spoilers for the next week from December 15 to 19, 2025

A still from Days of Our Lives (Image via Youtube / Days of Our Lives)

The upcoming week on Days of Our Lives gives a feeling of nervous excitement, surprising arguments, and emotional changes. Gwen is determined to scare Leo, while Chanel has trouble concealing worrying information from Johnny.

The DiMera crypt becomes the place of one more frightening event, keeping the audience feeling anxious. Relationships are put under stress, hidden facts come to light, and loyalties are questioned in these tense Days of Our Lives episodes.

Fans can also look forward to fiery talks and kind encouragement all over Salem. Alex, Stephanie, and Steve find their way through a confused set of panic and hard choices, while Chad and Theo bring another person they have captured to the darkness of the DiMera crypt.

Disagreements between Cat and Rafe, and Kristen and EJ, increase the dramatic feeling,

Days of Our Lives spoilers for the episodes set to release from December 15 to 19, 2025

Monday, December 15: Panic and betrayal

Alex and Stephanie find themselves in a state of fear as sudden dangers appear over Salem. Jada takes strong steps to keep safe the people she cares about, while Steve faces a hard decision that could have permanent results.

Susan turns against Gwen, and Chad and Theo share the horrible problem of the newest person they have taken inside the DiMera crypt.

Tuesday, December 16: Fright and friction

Chanel attempts to comfort Johnny, but hidden disagreements make their time together feel uncomfortable.

Cat and Rafe argue strongly in a passionate dispute, and Gabi attacks Javi with angry words, showing ongoing angry feelings that haven't been dealt with.

Gwen increases her threatening actions as she tries to scare Leo, bringing more nervous excitement to the developing drama in Salem.

Wednesday, December 17: Questions and accusations

Belle provides comforting support to Marlena during a time of personal weakness, while Xander faces Sarah directly with urgent matters he needs answered.

Brady and Tate try to make Rachel feel better amid upsetting situations. Kristen places the blame on EJ, raising the stress between them and making the confused network of partnerships and disagreements that control the city even harder to understand.

Thursday, December 18: Brainstorming and bonds

Stephanie, Alex, and Steve work together to deal with the serious issues of the week, thinking up ways to solve their urgent hard problems.

Jeremy and Liam make their connection stronger during a very sincere time together.

Jennifer gives worrying information to Thomas, Paulina offers helpful comfort to Abe, and Theo and Chad have deep thoughts about the possibility of their own death, bringing a serious feeling to the developing drama.

Friday, December 19: Secrets and shadows

Ari looks for guidance from Kate as stressed feelings increase in Salem. Chanel continues to keep secret worrying information from Johnny, making a tense and unpredictable situation.

Gabi fights hard to hide her sense of blame while talking with Philip, and the DiMera crypt becomes the location of another surprising event when a new person who has been taken is carelessly dropped inside, preparing for a chilling suspenseful ending.

This week in Days of Our Lives is full of nervous excitement, deep sadness, and sudden changes.

With Gwen’s attempts to scare people, Chanel’s hidden careful moves, and the continuing threats from the crypt, fans are in for an exciting and confusing ride.

Partnerships will be challenged, hidden facts will become public, and Salem will keep showing everyone that danger and trouble are hiding around every corner.

Catch Days of Our Lives on Peacock.

