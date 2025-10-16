How many kids does Britney Spears have? Details explored as singer claims to have a “complex” relationship with teenagers

Britney Spears Addresses Strained Relationship With Sons (Photo by Gary Gershoff/Getty Images)

Britney Spears opened up about the struggles she deals with staying connected to her two sons, Sean Preston Federline, 20, and Jayden James Federline, 19, after the media turned its focus back to her family. On October 15, the 43-year-old pop star posted a heartfelt message on X (once known as Twitter). She mentioned feeling drained and pointed to her ex-husband, Kevin Federline, as the reason behind her frustration. The singer also claimed to have a complex relationship with teenage boys.

"The constant gaslighting from ex-husband is extremely hurtful and exhausting," Spears wrote on X. "I have always pleaded and screamed to have a life with my boys. Relationships with teenage boys is complex."

She said the ongoing situation has left her feeling defeated and claimed her sons have seen others show a lack of respect toward her.

"I have felt demoralized by this situation and have always asked and almost begged for them to be a part of my life," she continued. "Sadly, they have always witnessed the lack of respect shown by own father for me. They need to take responsibility for themselves."

Spears explained that one of her sons has spent 45 minutes with her in five years, while she has seen the other just four times in that same time.

Even with the distance, Spears stressed that she loves her children and plans to set boundaries by letting them know when she is available. She ended by pushing back against negative media portrayals saying she has been leading a private life over the last five years.

Britney Spears’ comments follow release plans for Kevin Federline’s tell-all memoir

Kevin Federline is set to release his memoir, You Thought You Knew, where he writes about his ex-wife Britney Spears and her bond with their two sons.

“It’s hard because when I really reflect on everything that’s happened—my kids do not know the woman that I married,” he told the New York Times. “And I’ve spent two decades trying to bridge that gap."

Spears and Federline were married from 2004 to 2007, and they have two children together—Sean Preston and Jayden James.

After Spears made her public comments, her representative accused Federline of bad timing with the book. They claimed its release was aligned with the end of his child support payments. The rep suggested that Federline was using his past connection with Spears to make money.

Britney Spears opens up about privacy, motherhood, and moving forward

Britney Spears has shared how challenging it has been to juggle public life, her own well-being, and being a mom. Her recent comments show she is trying to fix relationships in her family while also challenging ideas she feels don’t represent her mental health or personal struggles.

She explained that breaking her silence came from wanting to clear things up after years of staying quiet.

"I am actually a pretty intelligent woman who has been trying to live a sacred and private life the past 5 years," she wrote (via Yahoo). "I speak on this because I have had enough and any real woman would do the same."

So far, Sean Preston and Jayden James haven’t shared any public statements about what their mom has said.