"Ask and you shall receive”: Internet reacts to viral video of woman crashing car while singing Britney Spears "hit me baby one more time”

Kaitlynn driving a car (Image via X/@CollinRugg)

A TikTok video has gone viral, having captured the shocking moment a woman crashed her car while singing Britney Spear’s 1999 single, “…Baby One More Time”.

The TikTok originally posted by Kaitlynn (@kaicutch) showed her enthusiastically singing while driving and hitting the dashboard as she sang the lyrics, “hit me baby one more time”.

In a matter of seconds her joyous karaoke quickly turned into chaos. Kaitlynn’s face changed from overacting to shock as her vehicle swerved, and just after that you see the crash and shards of glass flying across the video.

The video circulated rapidly through social media, triggering a tidal wave of jokes, memes, and wordplay based on Britney's famous lyrics, with many users joking that the universe had taken her request a little too literally. One comment that went viral said:

"Ask and you shall receive."

"Be careful what you wish for," another wrote.

"I always say be careful what you ask for, might get it," another added.

People were also quick to point out that the girl cared more about the video than her safety at the time of this crash.

"Rumor has it she posted to Tik Tok before unbuckling," a X user quipped.

"And the first thing she does after crashing is reach for her phone…" said a user.

Kaitlynn's health update and the renewed discussions about driving with loud music

Kaitlynn's TikTok bio confirmed she was unharmed in the incident to reassure viewers with the note "I'M OKAY. THE CAR STILL DRIVES BTW." Later she made a statement on Instagram explaining that the crash happened when her car slid out on gravel so rather than a freak accident, it was really a bad turn of conditions at a bad time.

Cranking up the radio while driving can be fun, but there are repercussions for one’s listening pleasure. In certain states like Florida, you can't play music loud enough to be heard 25 feet away regardless of time of day or location, with stricter limitations near schools and a church.

According to a report by Shaked Law, studies show blasting music can reduce a driver’s reaction time by almost 20% as the brain registers both the music and driving. Certain types of music, to no one’s surprise, are associated with reckless behavior such as speeding or running a red light.

Even though the car got damaged, Kaitlynn's moment of mishap has turned into viral internet fame. At the very least, her incident has reminded people about the importance of road safety and driving.