Britney Spears disables comments after posting risque photo and calling her marriage to Sam Asghari a "fake distraction"

BEVERLY HILLS, CA - APRIL 12: Honoree Britney Spears accepts the Vanguard Award onstage at the 29th Annual GLAAD Media Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on April 12, 2018 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for GLAAD)

On Monday, August 25, Britney Spears uploaded an Instagram post with a picture of her back. The singer gives off the appearance of being naked in the picture, with her back visible to the camera.

In the caption of the image, Britney became candid about the "hardest years" of her life, recalling that she had no connections with her sons for three years.

The Unusual You singer also addressed her marriage to Sam Asghari, saying it felt like "a fake distraction" to her. Spears went on to talk about her healing journey, elaborating on the renewed spirit she had found by saying:

"im so hungry it hurts and when I eat its like its my first time ever eating in my life... My soul has never experienced food like this a day in my life… so silly and embarrassing im going to eat cookies and cream ice cream now…god bless u all"

In her post, Britney Spears had disabled the comments. However, if you scroll down her feed, you'll notice that the Piece of Me singer hasn't taken that action for this post alone. All the other, older posts she uploaded also have their comments disabled.

According to The Mirror US, Britney Spears got married to Sam Asghari in June 2022. Their intimate wedding ceremony took place at the singer's LA home, with no one from her family making it to the event.

Unfortunately, the couple's marriage didn't last, with the announcement of their divorce first made in August 2023.

Britney Spears filmed herself dancing to ex Justin Timberlake's song in an Instagram post

Britney Spears' latest risque photo on Instagram comes days after she uploaded another controversial post on the platform. On Wednesday, August 20, the Body Ache singer posted an Instagram video of herself from a yacht.

Dressed in a green bikini and yellow strings, Spears was in white-framed sunglasses as she held her phone, dancing to Carry Out - a 2009 Timbaland song on which Justin Timberlake was also featured.

Britney also talked about the captain of the boat in her clip, saying:

"Me and this man are out here in this water! Look at us! Sorry, I'm a nerd."

According to Billboard, Justin Timberlake happens to be one of Britney Spears' exes. The two dated back in 1999, before breaking things off in 2002. In Toxic - her memoir published in 2023 - the singer alleged that Timberlake cheated on her while they were dating.

Despite their personal differences, Britney Spears has always supported Justin's music career, often expressing her fondness for his songs.

Last year, in March, Spears praised his new song, Selfish, while this year, she uploaded a video of herself dancing to Justin's song, Senorita, on her Instagram handle.

Justin Timberlake wrapped up his Forget Tomorrow World Tour just a couple of weeks ago. The tour kicked off on April 29, 2024, and July 30, 2025. Following the tour, the singer-actor revealed his Lyme Disease diagnosis to his fans on Instagram.