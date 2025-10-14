Britney Spears calls out Kevin Federline for “profiting off” her again: What did he say?

BEVERLY HILLS, CA - APRIL 12: Honoree Britney Spears accepts the Vanguard Award onstage at the 29th Annual GLAAD Media Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on April 12, 2018 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by J. Merritt/Getty Images for GLAAD)

Britney Spears’ estranged husband Kevin Federline has made strong claims against her in his upcoming memoir, You Thought You Knew. The pop icon has responded, labelling Federline as an opportunist who is once again profiting off his relationship with her.



In his memoir, as reported by The New York Times, he alleged that whenever their sons spent the night at hers, the Gimme More hitmaker would stand outside their rooms holding a knife and watch them sleep:

"They would awaken sometimes at night to find her standing silently in the doorway, watching them sleep — ‘Oh, you’re awake?’ — with a knife in her hand. Then she’d turn around and pad off without explanation."

He added that the incident caused their sons Sean and Jayden to dread visiting their mother.

Britney Spears responded through her reps, saying:

"With news from Kevin’s book breaking, once again, he and others are profiting off her, and sadly, it comes after Kevin's child support has ended. All she cares about is her kids, Sean Preston and Jayden James, and their well-being during this sensationalism."

"It was one of the hardest nights of my life”: Kevin Federline recounts custody dispute with Britney Spears in upcoming memoir

Kevin Federline also discussed his highly publicised custody dispute with the pop icon. He recalled 2007, when Spears was allegedly placed on involuntary psychiatric hold following her refusal to release the boys to him.

He described the event as one that made him sick, as she was someone he cared about:

"It was one of the hardest nights of my life," the 47-year-old wrote of that night. I felt sick over what she was going through. This was someone I had loved. Someone I had built a life with. The mother of my children."

Federline also expressed his scepticism over Spears’ freedom from conservatorship. He stated that he hasn’t spoken to Spears in years and was worried that “something bad was about to happen”:

"It’s become impossible to pretend everything’s OK. From where I sit, the clock is ticking, and we’re getting close to the 11th hour. Something bad is going to happen if things don’t change, and my biggest fear is that our sons will be left holding the pieces."

Britney’s ex-husband urged her fans who were calling for Britney’s release to also pay attention to helping the singer.

