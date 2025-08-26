Britney Spears’ ex-husband Sam Asghari responds after singer calls their marriage a ‘fake distraction’

Britney Spears and Sam Asghari arrive at the Sony Pictures' "Once Upon A Time...In Hollywood" Los Angeles Premiere on July 22, 2019 in Hollywood, California (Image via Getty)

Sam Asghari, who was previously married to pop icon Britney Spears, responded to the singer’s comments on their marriage. On August 24, Spears referred to her 14-month-long marriage to Asghari as a "fake distraction."

Through his representative, Asghari told People Magazine,

“Our marriage was very real to me. It may have been short, but we were together for seven years. I was in love with her, will always have love for her, and wish her the best always.”

Earlier, Spears, in a social media post, shared a candid insight into her relationship with Asghari, which she said suffered from the distance she was forced to endure from her sons from another marriage. As per a report by People Magazine, Spears said,

“We’re just people so fragile and human the hardest years of my life were my two sons gone for those 3 years…I was cut off from calling or texting and I remember in shock my secret to survival was denial and a lot of tears its weird me and Sam were married but it almost felt like a fake distraction to help me deal with it…”

In addition to sharing what she now thought about her previous marriage to Asghari, Spears also revealed that she felt like she is on the path of healing finally.

All about Britney Spears and Sam Asghari’s relationship

Sam Asghari, a model, actor and personal trainer, first met Britney Spears on the set of her music video shoot for the 2016 single, Slumber Party, according to Harper’s Bazaar. The two began dating and shared insights into their relationship by posting videos of themselves working out together.

Asghari, who is an American of Iranian origin, once spoke to Men’s Health about the impact of his relationship with Spears on him. He noted,

“She motivates me more than anyone. It’s crazy how I can be humbled by a person like her. If I could be that humble when I’m that high in life, that would be the best thing. I grew up with three sisters, and my personality is just to be a supportive person for my family and she’s family. I’m always going to support her. She is another blessing that happened to me.”

In September 2021, Spears and Asghari took the next step in their relationship when Asghari proposed to the pop star and she said yes. As per Harper’s Bazaar, Asghari proposed to Spears with a four-carat diamond ring which was engraved with ‘lioness,’ a nickname that the model used for Spears.

After her controversial conservatorship ended, Spears married Asghari in Los Angeles at a small ceremony attended by stars including the likes of Madonna, Donatella Versace, Paris Hilton, Drew Barrymore, and Selene Gomez, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

By 2023, reports surfaced which claimed that Spears and Asghari had separated and were not living together anymore following rumors of Spears’ infidelity, as per TMZ which quoted sources close to the former couple. Asghari filed for divorce, citing “irreconcilable differences” after 14 months of being married to Spears, noted TMZ.

By May 2024, Spears and Asghar’s divorce was finalized. As per E! News, Asghari said at the time,

“We will hold onto the love and respect we have for each other and I wish her the best always.”

In her statement following the breakdown of her marriage to Ashgari, Spears, according to E! News, emphasized that she was devastated but will continue to try to remain strong.