Who is Kylee Anderson? Benson Boone cheating allegations explained in wake of Maggie Thurmon's viral TikTok

Maggie Thurmon and Benson Boone at the 2025 BMI Pop Awards. (Photo by Lester Cohen/Getty Images for BMI)

Benson Boone's ex-girlfriend, Maggie Thurmon, hinted at the cause behind their breakup in a TikTok video. For the unversed, the two dated for a year and a half before breaking up in September 2025.

Maggie uploaded a lip-syncing video. She used the audio from The Office, where Pam asked Kelly Kapoor if she remembered how it felt when Ryan cheated on her, and Kelly replied with,

"Which time?"

The use of this popular comedic line from the show, one month after her breakup, led fans to believe that Maggie Thurmon was seemingly referring to her own relationship.

One follower jokingly commented that if Benson Boone cheated, then they would "turn the car around." To this, Thurmon supposedly replied,

"Put your blinker on babe."

The comment section also brought up Kylee Anderson, who is known for being Benson Boone's childhood friend from Utah.

When Boone and Thurmon broke up and unfollowed each other on Instagram, they allegedly unfollowed Kylee as well.

Kylee Anderson also released a song titled Benny in August 2025. The lyrics suggest that the song is about falling in love with a best friend and sharing a kiss.

According to Betches' report, Kylee allegedly left a comment where she explained that the song was based on her life.

"My experience with my best friend who I fell in love with and he ended up getting a gf and expected me to be friends with her," she supposedly wrote.

Notably, the cheating rumors are online speculations. Kylee, Benson, or Maggie has not directly brought it up. Anderson and Boone have not addressed the TikTok video either.

As netizens started discussing the TikTok video, Maggie commented under another video from October 6, 2025, saying that she got overwhelmed by the fans talking about her breakup.

She also thanked her followers for supporting her.

"I got overwhelmed. I've always been a more private online person, tonight I remembered why. Thank you to everyone who was sending love, I appreciate yall so much," Thurmon noted.

Benson Boone seemingly referred to his breakup during his concert set

Last month, the singer performed at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee, for his American Heart Tour. Before singing In the Stars, he gave a short speech.

Benson Boone said that the song helped him through a tough time in his life, when someone he cared about left him.

He ended the short speech by saying that even though separation is "terrible," there is always someone or something that can pull people out of that sorrow.

"Sometimes people leave your life. Whether it's the right thing or the wrong thing, and it is always hard, always, every single time. And it sucks. And it sucks to sit in it, and it sucks to be sad about it, and it sucks to feel that so hard sometimes. But it's okay, it's life. It happens," Benson Boone stated.

In other news, Benson Boone's world tour is scheduled to conclude on November 18, 2025. Stay tuned for more updates on the singer.