Benson Boone and Maggie Thurmon reportedly split

Benson Boone performs onstage during the 67th Annual GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 02, 2025 in Los Angeles, California (Image via Getty)

On September 9, Benson Boone reportedly shared an emotional tidbit while he was performing at his concert at Nashville. According to a report by People Magazine, Boone teased his split from Maggie Thurmon when he said, “sometimes people leave your life.”

As per the publication, Boone’s emotional statement during the concert was captured on video by a fan and later posted on the social media platform TikTok. While the statement by Boone sent the rumor mill abuzz about his relationship status, the news that Boone and his girlfriend Thurmon have reportedly split was further confirmed by media reports which were based on sources close to the former couple.

According to an exclusive report by TMZ, which was first to report on the split, an unnamed source close to Boone and Thurmon confirmed the news to the publication. The rumor about the split was further fuelled when Thurmon and Boone unfollowed each other on Instagram, as per TMZ.

While Bonne and Thurmon had been reportedly linked for more than a couple of years, it was only last year in June that the couple confirmed their relationship on Instagram, as per US Weekly.

According to the report by US Weekly, the recent news of the split comes as a surprise for fans, as actress and social media influencer Thurmon was present at Boone’s concert as recently as September 7.

However, as per People Magazine, Boone’s comments on his September 9 show shed light on the fact that the singer has been going through an emotionally turbulent time.

What more did Benson Boone reveal during his concert?

According to People Magazine, Benson Boone dropped a number of hints during his Nashville concert which attested to the fact that he was going through a moment of deep introspection about his life.

In the fan captured video, the 23-year-old singer confirmed that he indeed has been feeling very sad, as per People Magazine.

While sharing the status of his emotional life, Bonne, according to the news outlet, confided with his audience, and said,

“And it sucks. And it sucks to sit in it, and it sucks to be sad about it, and it sucks to feel that so hard sometimes. But it's okay, it's life. It happens. And as terrible as it is, there's always something or someone who can pull you out of it.”

As per People Magazine, before he started performing his hit single In the Stars, Boone reportedly choked up during his September 9 concert.

He opened up about the fact that performing the song on that particular day would indeed “help” him a lot.

During his Nashville performance, Boone did not specify what triggered such an emotional response, however it seemed clear that the singer was indeed very deeply moved.

According to the report by People Magazine, Boone also emotionally revealed,

“I usually say writing this song helps me a lot, but singing this song tonight is going to help me a lot…I hope you enjoy this song tonight because tonight this song means something very special, and I hope you take home something from this night.”

Continuing, the musician added:

“And if it is this song, if it is any song, let it be the next three and a half minutes because I promise this means everything to me.”

While Benson Boone was emotional, he did not confirm his break-up with Thurmon during the concert, and has kept mum in wake of news reports about his split.

Maggie Thurmon, who is also quite candid about her feelings on social media, is yet to make a comment on her personal life.