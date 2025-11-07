Why was Candace Owens fired from The Daily Wire? Podcaster thanks Ben Shapiro, Jeremy Boreing, and Andrew Klavan as podcast ranks at the top

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - NOVEMBER 30: Candace Owens is seen on set of "Candace" on November 30, 2021 in Nashville, Tennessee. The show will same-day air, November 30, 2021 (Photo by Jason Davis/Getty Images)

On November 6, Candace Owens went live on YouTube and shared the news about her show being the number one podcast across the entire world. Further in the episode, Candace talked about the time when she reportedly was fired from The Daily Wire. For the unversed, she was fired from the company in March 2024.

In the recent clip, Candace went about thanking Ben Shapiro, Jeremy Boreing, and Andrew Klavan. She said,

"I thank Ben Shapiro. I thank Jeremy Boreing. I thank the direction of travel and they realizing it before I did that I should be fired... Thank you for the publicity of the firing, Andrew Klavan..."

In March 2024, Ben Shapiro, the co-founder of The Daily Wire, announced that they were severing all ties with Candace Owens. Jeremy Boreing, the chief executive of Daily Wire, also confirmed the same through a statement uploaded on the internet. Later, the news was confirmed by Candace through her own post.

According to CNN, since the Hamas terror attack on Israel in October 2023, Candace has reportedly shared an antisemitic stance and criticized Israel. She even claimed that the government there was committing "genocide" in Gaza. A month later, Shapiro, who's a Jew, called Candace Owens out and bashed her for her remarks. Owens, too, reportedly took a dig at Shapiro, without directly naming him.

The two parties parting ways happened in March after months of tension between them, particularly due to Candace Owens' strong stance about Israel.

According to reports, The Daily Wire obtained a gag order against Candace Owens last year

About two months after The Daily Wire severed ties with Candace Owens, they ended up obtaining a gag order against her, according to reports. This reportedly happened around the same time as Ben Shapiro and Jeremy Boreing got involved in a public negotiation with Owens to decide on a venue, date, and time for a debate.

The news about the gag order was first mentioned in a Locals newsletter by Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist Glenn Greenwald. Despite the claims about the gag order, the same was refuted by Jeremy Boreing. Boreing even stated that the report "is inaccurate to the point of being false."

Boreing reported added,

"I'm sure you can appreciate how fraught a high-profile break-up like this is. For that reason, we are trying to resolve our issues with Candace privately."

Meanwhile, Candace Owens also shared her response to the report. She told the journalist that she could not comment on the situation at the time. Greenwald claimed that the gag order was to prevent Owens from speaking anything that could potentially harm the reputation of The Daily Wire.

Eventually, no official debate took place between the two parties. Prior to the reports about the apparent gag order, in April 2024, Candace Owens took to X and claimed that she had reached out to Ben's team to decide on a date for the debate.

Candace Owens became a part of The Daily Wire in the year 2021. She reportedly became a prominent figure for being a Black conservative at the time.